What made our year: 2024 KPBS staff picks

Graphic of "What Made Our Year" is shown here in this undated photo.
Tony Zuniga
/
KPBS
Graphic of "What Made Our Year" is shown here in this undated photo.

What made our year: 2024 KPBS staff picks

Jump to...

2024 was a year to remember, and we’re sharing the moments, media and experiences that made it truly special. This curated feature is your ultimate guide to the best of 2024, chosen by the KPBS team.

Dive into our picks for the best movies and TV shows that kept us coming back for more, the top songs we couldn’t stop playing, and the books we couldn’t put down. We’ll also spotlight the podcasts that entertained us and the stand-up comedy acts that had us laughing out loud.

Closer to home, relive the year’s most memorable concerts, local art exhibitions and festivals that captured San Diego’s spirit. Explore our favorite coffee and tea spots, top outdoor experiences, and the wellness practices that kept us feeling our best. Sports fans, we’re revisiting the most unforgettable moments in San Diego’s sports scene, including a thrilling Padres season.

Whether you’re catching up or reminiscing, join us as we celebrate the year’s most impactful and joyful highlights.

Featured stories

Clockwise from left: "Dune: Part Two," "The Wild Robot," "Conclave," "Wicked," "Babes," "Megalopolis" and "My Old Ass"
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features, Universal Pictures, Neon, Francis Ford Coppola via YouTube and Amazon MGM Studios
Arts & Culture
7 must-see 2024 movies that stole our hearts
KPBS Staff
Check out the films that left our staff in awe this year — from cinematic spectacles to heartfelt comedies.

Share your highlights and let us know what made this year stand out for you

