What made our year: 2024 KPBS staff picks

2024 was a year to remember, and we’re sharing the moments, media and experiences that made it truly special. This curated feature is your ultimate guide to the best of 2024, chosen by the KPBS team.

Dive into our picks for the best movies and TV shows that kept us coming back for more, the top songs we couldn’t stop playing, and the books we couldn’t put down. We’ll also spotlight the podcasts that entertained us and the stand-up comedy acts that had us laughing out loud.

Closer to home, relive the year’s most memorable concerts, local art exhibitions and festivals that captured San Diego’s spirit. Explore our favorite coffee and tea spots, top outdoor experiences, and the wellness practices that kept us feeling our best. Sports fans, we’re revisiting the most unforgettable moments in San Diego’s sports scene, including a thrilling Padres season.

Whether you’re catching up or reminiscing, join us as we celebrate the year’s most impactful and joyful highlights.