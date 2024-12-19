5 must-read books of 2024: A mix of fiction, fantasy and flavor

The best of 2024 What made 2024 unforgettable? From the movies and music we loved to San Diego's best sips and outdoor adventures, we're sharing the moments and experiences that defined the year.

Ten Speed Graphic

Curated by our team, this list of standout books from 2024 celebrates a variety genres, from gripping graphic novels and captivating fantasy retellings to insightful cookbooks and heartwarming children’s stories. Each book offers a fresh perspective, unique storytelling and memorable characters.

'Big Jim and the White Boy: An American Classic Reimagined' by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson

David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson's "Big Jim and the White Boy" is a graphic novel reimagining of Mark Twain's "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," and it is great. It reveals a clever way to tackle a literary classic that has become problematic.

— Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter

Viking

'Headshot' by Rita Bullwinkel

Early in the spring, when I finished Rita Bullwinkel's brilliant debut novel, "Headshot," I already knew it was going to be my favorite book of the year. I'd read and loved Bullwinkel's short stories before (her collection "Belly Up" is great), and the urgency, curious detail and cinematic gravity in her writing translate just as well in the longer-form novel.

"Headshot" follows an unlikely gathering of teenage girl boxers as they participate in a two-day tournament in Reno, zooming in on what makes each girl tick — and what's on the line. I am absolutely here for more books about fringe girl sports. It's an excellent audiobook, too.

— Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter

Voracious

'Plantas: Modern Vegan Recipes for Traditional Mexican Cooking' by Alexa Soto

One standout cookbook this year was by local Mexican American author Alexa Soto. "Plantas" features approachable plant-based recipes that were intentionally transformed. Soto not only ensured that her recipes remained authentic, but that they were also budget- and user-friendly. Some of my favorites were the Mexican sour cream, hibiscus-chile sauce (chamoy), poblano pumpkin seed spaghetti, Mexican iced hot chocolate and candied squash.

— Roxy de la Rosa, TV Programming Coordinator

'A Sorceress Comes to Call' by T. Kingfisher

Tor Books

Fantasy has always been my bread-and-butter genre, but by the end of 2023, I hit a dry spell that left me uninspired. The same tired tropes — romance-driven plots, "chosen one" narratives and predictable arcs — just weren’t cutting it. Then I discovered T. Kingfisher’s work through horror, and her ability to weave dark, thoughtful stories rekindled my love for fantasy and the supernatural.

"A Sorceress Comes to Call" gave me everything I was looking for: a richly layered story, morally complex characters and a fairy tale atmosphere (and a demonic fairy horse) that felt anything but saccharine. The story is a fairytale retelling of the Grimm fairytale "Goose Girl" and follows 14-year-old Cordelia, who endures life under the control (literally) of her narcissistic and dangerously powerful sorceress mother, who wants nothing more than to live well in wealthy circles. When they flee their small town after a suspicious murder, they arrive at the manor of a kindly squire and his sharp-witted spinster sister, Hester, where a tale of manipulation, quiet defiance and unexpected alliances unfolds. Free of romantic clichés or "pick me" girl tropes, the story delivers a fresh, fairytale-inspired fantasy that’s grim, gripping and refreshingly unpredictable.

If you’re tired of fantasy that feels cookie-cutter, this is the book for you. Pair it with dark chocolate and sweetly spiked coffee, and enjoy a haunting story that will reignite your appreciation for the genre.

— Leslie Gonzalez, Web Producer

'We Are Definitely Human' by X. Fang

Tundra Books

After really enjoying X. Fang’s "Dim Sum Palace" last year, I couldn’t wait to dive into "We Are Definitely Human" with my daughter. This sweet, playful story follows three "definitely human" strangers whose car breaks down late at night. When Mr. Li offers them shelter and a trip to the store for parts, kindness spreads throughout the town. The bold and bright illustrations are full of hilarious moments, like the so-called Europeans using toast to clean their armpits, making the story even more fun. Thumbs up all around for its warmth, humor and the wonderful message that kindness is contagious!

— Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor