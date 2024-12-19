4 San Diego sports moments we couldn't stop talking about in 2024

San Diego’s sports scene delivered unforgettable moments in 2024. From Padres players delivering postseason heroics to Wave FC star Alex Morgan inspiring the next generation, these moments captivated fans and showcased the city’s passionate sports culture.

A triple play seals the deal

When the Padres turned a triple play to clinch a postseason berth, duh! — Lara McCaffrey, Web Producer

Alex Morgan bids farewell

San Diego has been fortunate to have superstar Alex Morgan lead the San Diego Wave FC in their first seasons. After announcing her retirement , her farewell speech during her final game was an inspiration to her fans and to young athletes everywhere. — Kristen Padden, Marketing Manager

A grand slam to remember

The most thrilling sports moment of San Diego’s 2024 season? Easy: Jurickson Profar’s grand slam against the Nationals. It wasn’t just the homer — it was the whole storyline! A walk-off the night before, a benches-clearing confrontation and then Profar getting hit by a pitch, only to return with a jaw-dropping slam. Even as a sometimes sports fan (but always Padres fan), I was glued to every second. The drama, the defiance — Petco Park felt so electric that night! — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

Rain, mud and controversy at Snapdragon