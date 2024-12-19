4 San Diego sports moments we couldn't stop talking about in 2024

San Diego’s sports scene delivered unforgettable moments in 2024. From Padres players delivering postseason heroics to Wave FC star Alex Morgan inspiring the next generation, these moments captivated fans and showcased the city’s passionate sports culture.
A triple play seals the deal
When the Padres turned a triple play to clinch a postseason berth, duh! — Lara McCaffrey, Web Producer
Alex Morgan bids farewell
San Diego has been fortunate to have superstar Alex Morgan lead the San Diego Wave FC in their first seasons. After announcing her retirement, her farewell speech during her final game was an inspiration to her fans and to young athletes everywhere. — Kristen Padden, Marketing Manager
A grand slam to remember
The most thrilling sports moment of San Diego’s 2024 season? Easy: Jurickson Profar’s grand slam against the Nationals. It wasn’t just the homer — it was the whole storyline! A walk-off the night before, a benches-clearing confrontation and then Profar getting hit by a pitch, only to return with a jaw-dropping slam. Even as a sometimes sports fan (but always Padres fan), I was glued to every second. The drama, the defiance — Petco Park felt so electric that night! — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor
Rain, mud and controversy at Snapdragon
OK, I would not call this a "favorite" moment, but it was definitely memorable. The U.S. Women's National Team (including San Diego Wave players Naomi Girma, Jaedyn Shaw and Alex Morgan) faced off against Canada and Wave goalie Kailen Sheridan on March 6, 2024, at Snapdragon Stadium. It was pouring rain, and my family and I arrived at our seats already soaked through. On top of being freezing, the game itself was a comedy of errors on a shockingly waterlogged pitch. The players were kicking up more water than the ball, which barely moved when they did make contact. During and after the game, fans and commentators on social media criticized the organizations involved for allowing play to continue in such dangerous conditions. Ultimately, we left that night feeling thankful that nobody tore their ACL. — Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter
