10 must-visit bars, brews and bites in San Diego we savored this year

San Diego’s drinking and dining scene offers something for everyone, from casual hangouts to creative cocktails and delicious food. Whether you’re enjoying a family-friendly spot or sipping craft concoctions, our staff’s favorite places represent the best of San Diego’s bars, brews and bites in 2024.



31ThirtyOne

31ThirtyOne opened up this year in North Park. It’s the first U.S.-based restaurant from Drew Deckman, who’s earned Michelin stars for his restaurants in Mexico. The building looks small from the outside on University Avenue, but inside is a modern yet cozy interior, with a rooftop bar. Ingredients come from nearby farms, and 1% of monthly revenue goes to a nonprofit that supports carbon farming. When I went in August, they offered a prix fixe menu. Some of my favorite dishes were the clam ceviche, Baja abalone and sea urchin. The star of the show was a slice of tomato served with the sea urchin. I’m not exaggerating when I say that it’s the best bite of tomato I’ve ever tasted. If you’re a seafood lover looking for a place to celebrate a very special occasion, 31ThirtyOne is worth a try. There’s also a new happy hour with a dozen oysters for $12 and $10 cocktails. — Katie Anastas, General Assignment Reporter

3131 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104

Bottlecraft, North Park

They offer a wide variety of beers and wine. You can also visit the Venissimo Cheese counter towards the back of the shop, which offers an array of cheeses, along with charcuterie boards that you can enjoy at the bar or take to go! — Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter

3007 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104

Harland Brewing Co., Bay Park Tasting Room

Harland in Bay Park is one of my favorite spots for super chill hangs and family-friendly vibes. They’re always serving up something unique — one time it was a Flamin’ Hot Mexican Lager, the next a Creamsicle Milkshake IPA. But I always come back to their classic Japanese Lager, a smooth and easy choice every time. And the pizza from next door? Yum. It’s the perfect place to unwind, sip something new and share good times with friends or family. — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

4112 Napier St, San Diego, CA 92110

Kindred and Mothership

Not only do they have incredible vegan food, but the bar seating is a total vibe. Their seasonal cocktails are delicious and creative, which keeps me coming back often, as the menu is always changing.

Kindred

1503 30th St, San Diego, CA 92102

If you want even more of a vibe, walk over to their sister cocktail bar, Mothership, just down the street for a spaceship-meets-speakeasy experience. — Natalie Dudas-Thomas, Social Media Strategist

Mothership

2310 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104

The Lafayette Hotel

The Lafayette has everything you need in a hotel, but the best part is there's no need to actually stay there to experience all it has to offer. From breakfast and milkshakes at a retro diner to cocktails in the bright atrium lobby bar — there's something for everyone here, any time of day. — KPBS Staff

2223 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

The Luau

I love a good tiki bar, and The Luau totally delivers. It’s not too dark or packed inside — you can actually have a good time here. They welcome you with a free shot and Goldfish crackers (somehow extra tasty). Cocktails? Classic tiki, and the bartenders are fast and super friendly. Karaoke Thursday through Saturday nights are a blast: low-pressure, great entertainment and sometimes surprisingly good talent! — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

7123 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115

Panama 66

Live music, delicious food, great drinks — oh my! Seriously though, located in the heart of Balboa Park, in the sculpture garden at the San Diego Museum of Art, Panama 66 has everything you're looking for in the perfect date spot or weekend afternoon hangout with your family. I love it because kiddos can run around the sculpture garden while you enjoy live music from local performers, including the iconic Gilbert Castellanos. — Natalie Dudas-Thomas, Social Media Strategist

1450 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Pure Project, North Park Tap Room

What more could you want than fire pits and good beer? Oh, you want swings and comfy couches, too? Don't worry, Pure has all of that. If you get hungry, head over to the food options nearby! — KPBS Staff

9030 Kenamar Dr #308, San Diego, CA 92121

Raised by Wolves

There are way too many places to indulge in San Diego. I'm not a wine or beer person, but if you're looking for a cold cocktail, Raised by Wolves at the UTC shopping area is the spot. It's a speakeasy hidden inside a whiskey shop, where you enter via a rotating fireplace. Once inside, you’re transported into an art-deco room with a glass dome ceiling, decorated with ostrich feathers and a Gatsby-library feel. It's dimly lit, the drinks are always delicious and the staff is friendly. — Leslie Gonzalez, Web Producer