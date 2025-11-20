Protesters rally in San Diego as new bill seeks to limit use of force by immigration agents

Outside the federal building, civil rights groups, labor unions, and local leaders gathered on Thursday for what has become a weekly protest of aggressive immigration enforcement actions, including warrantless detentions and restrictions on public access to immigration facilities.

Among them was Victor Anda who grew up crossing the United States-Mexican border.

“What people that cross every day, something that we all share in common is that we crossed with a dream,” he said.

His dream to work at a law firm now gives him an opportunity to help others, Anda said.

“Now I've had people reach out to me and tell me, Victor, is it safe for us? Victor, can we take the trolley? I'm afraid I'm not going to see my parents again,” he said.

Also on Thursday San Diego Rep. Scott Peters, (D-San Diego) announced a new bill he is sponsoring called the Stop Excessive Force in Immigration Act .

It calls for greater transparency including requiring immigration officers to wear clear identification and keep body and vehicle cameras on at all times. It sets strict limits on use of force and sets rules for calming tense situations and a duty for officers to step in if a colleague crosses the line.

“No more militarized raids on peaceful communities. If you're entering a neighborhood or a workplace or a place of worship not confronting a terrorist, you don't need tear gas, flashbang grenades or rubber bullets, ” said Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a co-sponsor of the bill.

Advocacy leaders said the bill is urgently needed. Jeannette Zanipatin oversees policy and advocacy for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

“As more immigration enforcement operations are carried out throughout cities across the country, we really must limit unnecessary force and prevent dangerous use of force for crowd control equipment and require accountability for agents who abuse their power,” she said.

Back at the protest, speakers called for protections that ensure immigration enforcement doesn’t violate constitutional rights.

Anda said it starts with a simple reminder.

“Don't be afraid to speak up because you have rights. People have rights.”