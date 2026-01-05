Dry weather to return midweek in San Diego County

Scattered light showers were forecasted throughout San Diego County Monday and are expected to continue until Tuesday, with dry weather returning later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

"A fairly organized band of rain now moving through San Diego County will continue eastward through about 8 AM," said the NWS. "Watch for localized flooding or inconvenient water ponding in San Diego County on the morning commute early this morning. It looks dry after that as ensemble members show very little to no measurable precipitation later today through Tuesday."

A beach hazard warning was in effect for minor coastal flooding in low- lying, flood-prone areas, with high King Tides expected to peak at 6 to 7 feet through the weekend and ending Monday morning, forecasters said.

The snow level could reach 6,000 feet Monday, with peak wind gusts of 40-50 mph locally and up to 55 mph expected for the mountains. Winds will quickly decrease along the coast, according to forecasters.

Daytime highs will remain in the 60s all week, with overnight lows in the 50s early in the week, then dropping into the upper 40s by Thursday.

By next weekend, dry conditions are expected with warmer temperatures and the potential for Santa Ana winds.