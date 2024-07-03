USA Rugby announces men’s Olympic rugby sevens team in Chula Vista

U.S. athletes are preparing for the Olympic Games in Paris. This week, USA Rugby announced the men’s team at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

The team, called the Eagles, is pursuing the USA Men’s rugby sevens’ first Olympic medal, 100 years after the U.S. won its last Olympic gold in rugby.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS The USA Men’s rugby sevens team huddles to discuss strategy on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Mike Friday, head coach of the USA Men’s rugby sevens team, poses on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Kevon Williams, captain of the Eagles, gives pointers to his team on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Players on USA Men’s rugby sevens practice a tackling drill on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Players on USA Men’s rugby sevens practice on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS The USA Men’s rugby sevens team practices on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Mike Friday, head coach of the USA Men’s rugby sevens team, on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Players on USA Men’s rugby sevens practice a tackling drill on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS The USA Men’s rugby sevens team on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Mike Friday, head coach of the USA Men’s rugby sevens team, gestures during a practice on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.