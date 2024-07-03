Give Now
USA Rugby announces men’s Olympic rugby sevens team in Chula Vista

By Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:48 PM PDT

U.S. athletes are preparing for the Olympic Games in Paris. This week, USA Rugby announced the men’s team at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

The team, called the Eagles, is pursuing the USA Men’s rugby sevens’ first Olympic medal, 100 years after the U.S. won its last Olympic gold in rugby.

The USA Men’s rugby sevens team huddles to discuss strategy on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Mike Friday, head coach of the USA Men’s rugby sevens team, poses on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Kevon Williams, captain of the Eagles, gives pointers to his team on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Players on USA Men’s rugby sevens practice a tackling drill on July 1, 2024. Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Players on USA Men’s rugby sevens practice on July 1, 2024. Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
The USA Men’s rugby sevens team practices on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Mike Friday, head coach of the USA Men’s rugby sevens team, on July 1, 2024 in Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Players on USA Men’s rugby sevens practice a tackling drill on July 1, 2024. Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
The USA Men’s rugby sevens team on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Mike Friday, head coach of the USA Men’s rugby sevens team, gestures during a practice on July 1, 2024 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
U.S. Men's Rugby Sevens Training for Olympic Games in Chula Vista

Living SportsOlympics
Charlotte Radulovich
Charlotte Radulovich joined the KPBS team as a video journalist in 2022. As a video journalist, she shoots and edits video for our daily newscast, “KPBS Evening Edition,” and online platforms. She previously worked for the San Diego NBC/Telemundo affiliate. She has a passion for storytelling and embracing different cultures. Born and raised in France, she is trilingual – speaking English, Spanish and French. Besides journalism, Charlotte spends time contemplating the ocean and enjoys roller skating.
