In photos: 'No Kings' protesters march in downtown San Diego
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego on Saturday morning as part of a nationwide “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump’s policies. Arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and rising health care costs were among attendees’ concerns.
Protesters hold up signs that read, "education cuts hurt children" and "no kings" during a demonstration for a 'No Kings' rally in San Diego on Oct. 18, 2025. (Katie Anastas)
A San Diego police officer watches a crowd of "No Kings" protestors in downtown San Diego on Oct. 18, 2025. (Charlotte Radulovich)
Costumed protestors hold up signs during the "No Kings" protest in downtown San Diego on Oct. 18, 2025. (Charlotte Radulovich)
A protestor wearing a clown costume holds up a sign that reads "no crown for a clown," during a "No Kings" rally at Waterfront Park on Oct. 18, 2025. (Charlotte Radulovich)
A crowd of protestors hold up signs as they march down Waterfront Park near downtown San Diego during a "No Kings" protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Charlotte Radulovich)
Protestors hold signs during a "No Kings" march on Harbor Drive in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Katie Anastas)
A protestor holds up a "No Kings" sign during a downtown San Diego rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Charlotte Radulovich)
Adele Flowers, 8, holds a sign that reads "I'm the only royalty in America" during a "No Kings" march in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Katie Anastas)
