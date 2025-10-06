San Diego highway closures planned this week in south San Diego County

Give Now
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:54 AM PDT
Several nighttime street and highway closures are scheduled to begin tonight in the South Bay and continue through Friday.

The closures will impact southbound Interstate 805 between East Naples Street and Bonita Road between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night until Friday so that crews can safely do bridge construction as part of the I-805 South Bridge Safety and Sound Walls project, according to Caltrans.

Nearby residents and businesses can expect nighttime construction lights, dust and noise from equipment and vehicle back-up alarms. On some occasions, lane closures may be necessary to allow crews to safely complete the work. When closures occur, detour signage and flaggers will be in place to help guide travelers through the work area.

Drivers were encouraged to slow down and move over for highway workers and law enforcement, allow more time to travel in the area, and anticipate delays or consider taking an alternate route while the closures are in place.

Crews will work to minimize noise and impacts to all nearby communities as much as possible.

The work is part of a $33 million project to improve the transportation infrastructure in South County, including bridge safety improvements, sound walls, and auxiliary lanes along a four-mile segment of I- 805 from East Palomar Street in Chula Vista to state Route 54 in National City.

Sound walls along the route and bridge safety improvements at Telegraph Canyon Road and East Naples Street are expected to be completed by late 2026.

Traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

