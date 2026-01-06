Why It Matters: Three local storylines to watch in 2026

The coming year will be a big one for local politics. For our first Why It Matters segment of 2026, we wanted to highlight three storylines to monitor, which could have major impacts on the future of San Diego.



Number 1: Big sewage problem

At the top of the list is a possible ballot measure to address the border sewage crisis. A coalition of labor unions and nonprofits is asking voters to put a half-cent sales tax on purchases countywide.

The first official purpose listed on the petition reads: “Stopping the Tijuana River toxic sewage flows contaminating local beaches, bays, and coastal waters with cross-border sewage treatment infrastructure.”

Proponents said the money will also go toward health care, child care, public safety and more.

The tax is projected to bring $360 million per year, with about $80 million set to fund a solution to the sewage crisis that has plagued the border for decades. The only problem is, proponents aren’t sure what exactly that solution is yet. We’ll be monitoring to see what they come up with.

Number 2: Ditching the trash fee?

The city of San Diego has a waste problem of its own. Proponents will soon be gathering signatures to repeal the trash fee that the city started charging single-family homeowners last year.

Because it’s a fee, the measure’s backers can do a Prop 218 referendum, which would require a lower threshold of signatures to get on the ballot. In this case, they would only need 20,000 signatures from San Diego residents. If voters support the referendum, the city’s already serious budget problems could get very intense.

Number 3: Will Midway rise?

The Midway Rising project aims to revitalize the Sports Arena neighborhood and build thousands of new homes. But the courts threw out the two ballot measures that lifted the building height limit in the Midway area, effectively stalling the project. And the California Supreme Court declined to take up the city’s final appeal effort.

The developers claim they can get around the building height limit by using another state law to build higher than 30 feet. But the city attorney and mayor haven’t said if they think it’s a viable plan. We’re still waiting to hear from them.