Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Take the fear out of fish! First, we make Crisp-Skinned Broiled Salmon with Cucumber-Sesame Salad, which borrows a Japanese technique that uses salt to draw out moisture from the fish.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Fearless Fish

Then, we make an Italian Seafood Stew with scallops and clams, as well as Sautéed Cod Fillets with Spicy Cilantro Sauce (Zhoug).

Connie Miller / APT Sautéed Cod Fillets with Spicy Cilantro Sauce (Zhoug)

Plus, we figure out the best ways to sear shrimp and steam white fish fillets.

Connie Miller / APT seared shrimp

More Ideas:



Watch On Your Schedule: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION "Professional Breads at Home" will be available to stream with KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

Distributed by American Public Television

