Public Safety

Ramona wildfire prompts evacuations

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published October 9, 2025 at 2:44 PM PDT
The Rancho Fire burns near Ramona in North County on Oct. 9, 2025.
ALERT California/UC San Diego
The Rancho Fire burns near Ramona in North County on Oct. 9, 2025.

Crews are responding to a wildfire near Ramona in North County. The Rancho Fire is burning along Highway 78 and Casner Road. Evacuations are underway.

Rancho Fire

The fire, now dubbed the Rancho Fire, started around 1:30 p.m. and was spreading at a moderate rate, Cal Fire said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The fire started after a vehicle collision, according to California Highway Patrol.

As of 2:30 p.m. the fire had burned 50 acres and was 15% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations

Evacuations have been ordered for an area north of Julian Road. Evacuation warnings have been issued for surrounding areas. View a map of evacuation orders and warnings here.

A temporary evacuation site is set up at Ramona Rodeo, 422 Aqua Lane.

Public Safety North CountyWildfires
