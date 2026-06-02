Live election results: Rebecca Jones, Kyle Krahel lead first returns for San Diego County Board of Supervisors, District 5

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones is leading in San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 5 race, with Democrat Kyle Krahel in second place and Republican John Franklin

The top two vote getters will advance to the general election in November.



Why it matters

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is supposed to be nonpartisan. But party politics have always played a role in the board’s decisions.

Before 2020, the five-member board was a conservative stronghold. Democrats took over when Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer won seats that year.

This year's election could give Democrats a 4-1 supermajority, further shrinking Republicans’ influence in county politics.



By the numbers

Five people are running to replace Republican Jim Desmond in District 5: two Democrats, two Republicans and an independent. Desmond is termed out and is running for Congress to replace Darrell Issa.

The frontrunners, however, are Jones, Krahel and Franklin with Norma Contreras and Sasha Miller rounding out the pack.

For Republicans, the race is essentially a bellwether between the county GOP establishment and Carl DeMaio's Reform California PAC. Neither Jones nor Franklin got enough votes for the county's party endorsement. Jones, however, has been endorsed by Reform California.

On the Democratic side, Krahel has the San Diego Democratic Party's endorsement.



Looking ahead

It is likely that either Jones or Franklin will face off against Krahel in the general election. If that happens, it will be a test of whether Republicans are still viable candidates in county politics.

However, if Jones and Franklin both move on to the November ballot, it will show that Democrats have a way to go in connecting with North County and rural voters, who lean conservative.