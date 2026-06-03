San Diego Gulls' owners' foundation proposes massive new ice rink in Escondido

The Rinks Foundation, a nonprofit offshoot of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks organization, will present a proposal to the Escondido City Council on Wednesday to explore the possibility of a new ice rink in Kit Carson Park.

Wednesday's proposal to the City Council is a memorandum of understanding between the foundation and the city to see if the site would be feasible for a community ice facility.

If approved, it would be fully funded and constructed entirely by The Rinks Foundation, founded by philanthropists and owners of the San Diego Gulls and Anaheim Ducks, Henry and Susan Samueli. The foundation operates eight hockey and skating facilities in Southern California, including the ice rinks, Poway ICE and Great Park Ice in Irvine.

According to the facility's proponents, all proceeds generated from the complex would go to further the growth of ice sports and activities locally.

Design for the complex includes three sheets of ice, one of which will feature seating for 2,000-3,000 spectators, a restaurant, and training and competition facilities.

"We're incredibly honored to have been approached by The Rinks Foundation to explore this partnership," said Sean McGlynn, Escondido's city manager. "When Ice Plex Escondido closed, we lost an incredible community asset as it was the largest ice skating facility in the county. We look forward to exploring the opportunity to not only bring ice sports back to Escondido but to expand access to ice sheets for the entire southern California region."

In addition to youth and adult hockey programs, figure skating and other sports, the facility as proposed will serve as a practice facility for the San Diego Gulls AHL team and a home for the San Diego Jr. Gulls, Jr. Gulls Girls and high school hockey as part of the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League.

"On behalf of the Rinks Foundation and the San Diego Gulls, we are excited by the possibilities to provide a state-of-the-art ice skating and hockey facility in Escondido to meet the growing demands of ice participation in the region," said Aaron Teats, president of the Rinks Foundation. "This facility would assist in the growing needs for youth, high school, adult hockey and skating in San Diego, and north county in particular, and provide a community asset for a million visitors annually."

If approved by the council Wednesday, the city and Rinks Foundation will host two joint community meetings to gather public feedback, the results of which would be presented to the City Council at a future public hearing.