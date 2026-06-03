San Diego FC hires former Scottish FA exec Chris Docherty as technical director

San Diego Football Club on Wednesday named Chris Docherty as its technical director, replacing outgoing Kenneth Heiner-Møller, the new sporting director of Canada Soccer.

Docherty will report to SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps in his role to "drive alignment between the first team, academy, and player development pathway under a unified football philosophy," a team statement read. He is tasked with ensuring consistency in playing style, talent development and performance standards, along with the rest of SDFC's technical staff.

"Chris is a highly respected football leader whose experience spans elite player development, club strategy, recruitment and technical leadership across multiple countries and levels of the game," Heaps said. "His ability to connect long-term player development with high-performance environments makes him an excellent fit for San Diego FC. We're excited to welcome Chris to the club as we continue building our strong football identity and clear pathway for players throughout our organization."

Docherty most recently served as the head of men's elite strategy in the Scottish Football Association. He has also held roles as sporting director at both Budapest Honvéd and FC Akron, head of tactical performance at Dundee United FC, and consultant roles advising clubs and football organizations on technical strategy, recruitment, coaching development and club methodology, according to SDFC.

"It is a privilege to join San Diego FC and the wider Right to Dream Group, which I have admired for a number of years," Docherty said. "Last season already provided a glimpse of how exciting things can be for San Diego at the first team level, and with our academy only in its infancy, we feel we are just in the beginning of a long-term project. I look forward to working with the staff across all areas of the Club, and ultimately, we hope to build a legacy that the people of San Diego can be proud of."

Following SDFC's inaugural year, when the team made it all the way to the MLS Western Conference Final, the team finds itself in 10th place in the West, with 17 points over 15 matches played.