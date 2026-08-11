Earthquake in Colombia: What you can do to help

Search and rescue efforts continue more than 24 hours after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Colombia Monday morning.

The quake affected Cali, Quibdo, Pereira and numerous other cities and towns. Around 1,600 buildings were reported damaged or collapsed, and over 3,000 people are still missing as of Tuesday. Colombia's federal government has reported that the death toll is at least 111.

As events continue to unfold, many are asking how they can help. KPBS has compiled a list of ways to support. We have also gathered mental health and crisis resources for impacted families.



Donations

Antojitos Colombianos

Located in Barrio Logan, Antojitos Colombianos is a local restaurant collecting donations in person. Stop by at 2040 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92102 to donate essentials such as diapers, nonperishable foods and hygiene products.

Asociación Colombiana en Baja California

The group has set up donation drop off locations south of the border, one at Zumel Ópticas in downtown Tijuana and another at Saldos Fer in Playas de Rosarito.

Colombian Red Cross

The Colombian Red Cross offers one-time and monthly donation options to provide essential health services, access to clean drinking water, and support in rescue missions.

World Central Kitchen

WCK has served over 500 million meals globally and is responding in Colombia following the earthquake. They work with local partners to provide fresh meals to impacted families as quickly as possible. They also accept one-time and monthly donations.

CNN

CNN has created a donations page to help the people of Colombia. Donations will be sent to multiple nonprofits, including the American Red Cross, Global Empowerment Mission, World Food Program USA and more.

UNICEF

Donations to the United Nations Children's Fund specifically support children and their families in crisis situations. UNICEF has been providing emergency food, clothing, and healthcare in over 190 countries and territories since 1946.



Resources

Colombia te busca

Colombia te busca is a volunteer-run citizen initiative used to help locate people after emergencies. If you cannot get in contact with a family member or a loved one, report them to this website.

Missing U.S. citizens abroad

The U.S. Department of State provides resources and tips on what to do if you cannot get in contact with a U.S. citizen traveling abroad.

Disaster Distress Helpline

The DDH is the first national hotline dedicated to providing year-round disaster crisis counseling. It is toll-free, multilingual and available to all U.S. residents experiencing distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. Call or text 1-800-985-5990 for support.