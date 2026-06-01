Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Robert Redford: Star of The Silver Screen" profiles the acclaimed actor, director and producer celebrated for his legendary roles in "Butch Cassidy" and the "Sundance Kid," "All the President’s Men" and "The Sting."

His work promoting independent film through the Sundance Film Festival and Institute, as well as his commitment to environmental and political causes, expanded his legacy beyond the screen.

The documentary features clips from his most iconic films, including "Barefoot in the Park," "Downhill Racer," "The Candidate," "The Way We Were," "The Sting," "Three Days of The Condor," "Ordinary People," "The Natural" and "Out of Africa."

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television

