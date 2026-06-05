50 years of service: Retirement home honors longtime employee

Most people change jobs several times throughout their careers. Security supervisor Tom McKievick spent the last 50 years at the same one.

On Friday, residents and staff at Fredericka Manor in Chula Vista celebrated McKievick's five decades of service to the retirement community, where he started as a nighttime security guard in 1976.

For McKievick, the milestone wasn't something he planned.

"You never know what the future is going to be," he said. "It's just the way life presented itself."

Over the years, his job has included far more than security. Some days involve responding to medical emergencies. Other days are spent checking in with residents and helping with daily needs.

"Every day is like an open book," McKievick said. "You never know what's going to happen."

Along the way, he has formed friendships with residents, including Charlie Bradley. The two share a love of music.

Bradley said McKievick has become a reassuring presence in the community.

"Tom always seems to be there when we need him," Bradley said. "He watches over us. It's like having our own protector."

When asked what he has enjoyed most about the last 50 years, McKievick pointed to the opportunity to help others.

"Oh boy, I guess that I can be of service to people, that I can help them out, that I can be an important part of their life," he said.

Serving others, he said, has brought its own rewards.

"You meet some fascinating people, too," McKievick said. "It's a situation where you're helping them but in a lot of ways, emotionally and other ways, they're helping you."

Heidi de Marco / KPBS On June 5, 2026, residents and staff honored Tom McKievick's 50 years of service.

Despite reaching a milestone few workers ever do, McKievick said he has no plans to retire.

Instead, he said the job continues to provide structure, friendships and a sense of purpose.

During Friday's celebration, residents and staff filled a room with balloons, cake and stories honoring his years of service.

"This was remarkable and unexpected," he said. "I appreciate being appreciated. But you guys went way over the top."

While others see an extraordinary career, McKievick sees something much simpler: a job he still enjoys and a community that has become part of his life.

Editor's Note: Fredericka Manor is a supporter of KPBS.