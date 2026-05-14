Albert Einstein Academies superintendent on ‘inactive status’ after months of turmoil

The superintendent of Albert Einstein Academies is “on inactive status until further notice.” That’s according to a letter board president Maria Ortega sent to families and staff on Tuesday.

The Albert Einstein Academies include an elementary school in South Park and a middle school in Grant Hill.

David Sciarretta became superintendent in 2017 after serving as Einstein’s executive director and middle school principal, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ortega wrote that the board could not provide further detail because of its legal obligation to protect employees’ privacy.

“Nevertheless, the Board would like to assure AEA stakeholders that Board actions are guided first and foremost by what is lawful and in the best interests of the School, its students, and stakeholders,” she wrote.

In March, Voice of San Diego reported that the board was investigating Sciarretta’s school-issued credit card spending. Late last year, families and staff questioned the firing of longtime elementary school principal Greta Bouterse.

Parents have also had concerns about the charter schools’ German language program , Voice of San Diego reported. The San Diego Unified School District, which authorizes its charter, has found problems with both its English language learner instruction and English/German language immersion program.

In December, San Diego Unified approved Einstein’s request to remove its German immersion program, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported . Einstein’s website cites limited availability of German teachers and fewer native German-speaking students.

In a Dec. 22 message , Sciarreta wrote that the school year had “included significant change at AEA.”

“Schools, like families, grow and evolve,” he wrote. “With that growth can come transitions that feel challenging or uncertain at times. Throughout it all, our families and staff have shown patience, resilience, and a shared commitment to ensuring students remain the center of every decision we make.”

Jose Diaz, principal of AEA Charter Middle School, will be interim superintendent, Ortega said.

“Given his background, the Board is confident that Dr. Diaz will fulfill the responsibilities of the Interim Superintendent role with fidelity,” she wrote.