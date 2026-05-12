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Arts & Culture

Long lines welcome reopening of iconic Las Cuatro Milpas in Barrio Logan

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Contributors: Michael Spaulding / Freelance Video Journalist
Published May 12, 2026 at 5:53 PM PDT

The beloved Barrio Logan restaurant Las Cuatro Milpas is open once again.

Tuesday morning, there was a line of customers that stretched down the block and around the corner — and just kept getting longer and longer and longer, with people waiting for hand-made tortillas and tamales, rolled tacos and more.

“It’s a little home for people to come and enjoy and forget all the trouble out there. It’s grandmother’s cooking, it's grandmother’s food,” said Natividad Estudillo, the great-grandson of the restaurant's founders.

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Las Cuatro Milpas was closed for almost six months after the Estudillo family sold the original property where they'd cooked up Mexican classics since 1933.

In February, they signed a lease for a new location at 1985 National Ave.

“The food is good and the food is delicious. I missed it,” Estudillo said.

A cook at the new Las Cuatro Milpas kitchen hand stuffs' tamales with pork, Barrio Logan, San Diego May 12, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A cook at the new Las Cuatro Milpas kitchen hand stuffs' tamales with pork, Barrio Logan, San Diego May 12, 2026.

Berry Thompson, a retired cook, said the secret to the success of Las Cuatro Milpas isn’t ingredients, or a recipe — it's time.

“You take your time with it. Let it simmer. You put your soul into it. You take your time with food, you don't rush it and you don’t try to over cook it. Let it simmer,” Thompson said.

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He said he's been eating at Las Cuatro Milpas for a long time. He was one of the many who lined up for the reopening.

Estudillo said the family was moved by the public response.

"My aunt, she is just so grateful and happy. She was ready to break down in tears earlier from seeing just how much love we get from the community," he said. “We’re just grateful for the love the community has shown us.”

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Arts & Culture FoodSouth BayLatinx
Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
See stories by Matthew Bowler

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