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Public Safety

Oceanside cracks down on illegal fireworks with hefty fines

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published May 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM PDT

The Fourth of July is still a few months away, but the city of Oceanside is getting ready to fight illegal fireworks with hefty fines.

The city has had a ban in place for years, but the City Council has just passed a schedule of fines that start at $1,000 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second and $5,000 for the third.

The fines are capped at $10,000 for a calendar year.

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A sign in front of Escondido City Hall reads "No Fireworks Allowed," informing residents that fireworks are illegal in the city, Dec. 28, 2025.
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Michael Zsutty, who lives near the San Luis Rey River, said the illegal fireworks start as early as July 1.

"(They) upset the dogs in the neighborhood," he said. "Some of them run off. Some won't come out for a while — even into their yards."

Zsutty said the illegal fireworks not only disrupt the neighborhood but also pose a fire danger.

"I've seen when I've ridden on the bike trail where the like Roman candles have been fired off and they've discarded the remnants of it there (in the dry brush,” he said.

Oceanside police Capt. Nick Núñez said it was harder to enforce the ban under the old ordinance, but the new rules have “more teeth.”

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“With this new one, we have introduced the use of drones, really trying to maximize our current tools that we have on hand," he said. "We also introduce an aspect of the social host where we can then fine the property owner or the homeowner for the violation as well.”

Beyond the nuisance and fire danger, Núñez said there’s also a public safety aspect to the ordinance as well. In February, a 15-year-old boy lost his hand in a firecracker accident.

He said the city doesn't want children getting their hands on fireworks and "not knowing how to use them properly and injuring themselves.”

Zsutty hopes the hefty fine would be enough to deter people from lighting up. The $1,000 fine "would be a deterrent to me," he said.

The council still has to take one more vote. If the ordinance passes the second reading, it will go into effect on June 19. The fines will be cut in half for the first year. Nunez said there will be an education campaign around June each year about the ban.

Oceanside is not alone in this approach. Carlsbad has a similar ordinance.

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Public Safety North CountyLaw Enforcement
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen

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