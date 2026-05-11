Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Rob Reiner: The Director

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:06 PM PDT
Rob Reiner
American Public Television
Rob Reiner

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Rob Reiner: The Director" celebrates the extraordinary work of a man whose contributions to the silver screen entertained a broad audience for decades.

The program looks back at Reiner's remarkable career, covering his younger days playing Mike Stivic (aka Meathead) on ALL IN THE FAMILY and his legendary role as one of the leading film directors of our time.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
1994: American director, producer, and actor Rob Reiner gestures near a camera while crew members surround him outdoors on the set of his film, "North"
Andy Schwartz/Fotos International/Getty Images
/
Archive Photos
1994: American director, producer, and actor Rob Reiner gestures near a camera while crew members surround him outdoors on the set of his film, "North"

Several film experts comment on his turn behind the camera and show clips from his extensive body of work, including "This Is Spinal Tap," "Stand By Me," "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally," "Misery" and "A Few Good Men."

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News