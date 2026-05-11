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"Rob Reiner: The Director" celebrates the extraordinary work of a man whose contributions to the silver screen entertained a broad audience for decades.

The program looks back at Reiner's remarkable career, covering his younger days playing Mike Stivic (aka Meathead) on ALL IN THE FAMILY and his legendary role as one of the leading film directors of our time.

Andy Schwartz/Fotos International/Getty Images / Archive Photos 1994: American director, producer, and actor Rob Reiner gestures near a camera while crew members surround him outdoors on the set of his film, "North"

Several film experts comment on his turn behind the camera and show clips from his extensive body of work, including "This Is Spinal Tap," "Stand By Me," "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally," "Misery" and "A Few Good Men."

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Distributed by American Public Television