Public Safety

15-year-old Oceanside boy loses hand after firecracker explodes, fire department says

By City News Service
Published February 5, 2026 at 1:56 PM PST
The remnants of the firecracker that exploded in a 15-year-old boy's hand in Oceanside, Feb. 5, 2026.
Courtesy of the Oceanside Police Department
The remnants of the firecracker that exploded in a 15-year-old boy's hand in Oceanside, Feb. 5, 2026.

A 15-year-old boy suffered severe injuries in Oceanside on Thursday, including the loss of one of his hands, when a firecracker detonated while he was holding it.

The accident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 300 block of North Horne Street, just west of Interstate 5 and north of Mission Avenue, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

The blast resulted in the "traumatic amputation" of the teen's right hand along with severe burns to his chest and face, the city agency reported. Paramedics airlifted him to a burn unit at UCSD Medical Center in San Diego for "specialized care," according to an OFD statement.

Private use of recreational incendiary devices is illegal in San Diego County.

"The Oceanside Fire Department reminds the community that fireworks pose serious risks, especially to minors, and urges residents to follow all safety guidelines and local regulations regarding the use of fireworks," OFD officials stated.

North County

