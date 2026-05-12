10 standout San Diego artists from the 2026 NPR Tiny Desk Contest

Today, NPR announced Dallas rap group Cure For Paranoia as the winner of the 2026 NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

Each year, NPR accepts thousands of video submissions from unsigned bands across the country for the annual Tiny Desk Contest, inspired by the legendary Tiny Desk Concerts series. There are three basic rules: Bands cannot be signed to any recording contract, the songs must be original and a desk must appear somewhere in the video. Then, a jury of musicians and NPR music critics selects a winner from the pool of entries. That winning act performs an actual Tiny Desk concert at NPR headquarters, is interviewed on All Things Considered and headlines a national tour.

Winning is an amazing accomplishment, but the beauty of the contest often lies in the discoveries among those thousands of entries .

So once again, we got our hands on all the Tiny Desk Contest submissions from acts in San Diego and Imperial counties. From the many impressive entries, we picked some of our favorites to share below.

Learn more about the NPR Tiny Desk Contest here .

Stanton Street Duo — 'Decadencia'

Be prepared to be blown away by the incredibly intricate and expressive instrumentation of Stanton Street Duo on " Decadencia ." Tatiana Senderowicz virtuosically crafts depth, rhythm and mystery on Spanish guitar, while Berto Lopez's harmonica is surprising, melodic and masterful. The song starts pensive — almost mournful — before building to a lively, propulsive finish.

Emily Afton — 'Cactus'

Indie and electro-pop artist Emily Afton takes her lush, layered songwriting down to its folk roots in this performance. " Cactus " is an unassuming tune, carried by understated guitar, bass and flawless backing vocals. But the message is bold and timeless, inspired by emotions inherited from generations of women before her.

Bonus points for the slumbering cat in the video.

SHUA — 'Burden'

R&B and indie-folk singer-songwriter SHUA consistently blows listeners — and NPR judges — away with pared-down arrangements, raw authenticity and show-stopping vocals. And he shared some of that magic in an episode of KPBS’ The Finest podcast last year.

His Tiny Desk submission, " Burden ," is a gorgeous, heart-wrenching meditation on love and doubt. The video mirrors SHUA's artistry: a muted, candlelit scene with honey-toned wood-paneled walls, local art and a desk stacked with books.

Nicole Hernandez — 'Viste'

Nicole Hernandez blends Afro-Cuban influences with Latin jazz, R&B, electropop and soul. Her debut album, " Layers ," came out last summer and it's a dreamscape of poetry, orchestration and Hernandez's mesmerizing voice.

For the Tiny Desk Contest, "Viste" is written and performed in Spanish, while a talented backing band helps frame Hernandez's remarkable artistry.

Alegrías — 'Wahoo!'

The R&B-, jazz- and Latin-inspired quartet Alegrías met and began creating music together as students at UC San Diego. They're also Tiny Desk Contest regulars .

In " Wahoo! ," cellist and vocalist Azalea Segura-Mora sings of a "pajarito en la oscuridad," or "little bird in the darkness." The track captures fleeting contrasts between beauty and pain through arrangements that are finely skilled, surprising and captivating.

Hana Fleur — 'Love a Woman'

Americana artist Hana Fleur 's " Love a Woman " is a lush ballad, driving home an earnest, hopeful wish that feels almost like a prayer. Fleur's vocals are soulful and tender without sacrificing energy. Former Baby Bushka members Nancy Ross and Batya MacAdam-Somer support Fleur with rich harmonies and fiddle.

The Neighborhood Kids — 'KIDS IN THE CAGES'

We loved The Neighborhood Kids ' submission last year, and once again the hip-hop duo serves up a sharp protest song with " KIDS IN CAGES ." The lyrics, delivered with remarkable endurance and precision, distill a pointed message about the treatment of people in detention: "Why is this happening, it's a catastrophe / Stop with the vanity / Where is humanity / We are the refugees, we are in agony."

NPR's Bobby Carter and guest Madison McFerrin also selected the video as one of their Top Shelf standouts from this year's contest, and had some nice words to say about TNK's craft and activism.

Aly Rowell — 'Watercolor'

Singer-songwriter Aly Rowell 's music can feel quiet and sparse, but in " Watercolor ," that quietness is packed with raw honesty, heart and emotional depth. The song paints (no pun intended) a slowed down, intentional world, where being happy means looking inward and appreciating what's right in front of us.

Tové Lorraine — 'Boulders'

Accompanied by a stand-up bass, piano and drums, guitarist and vocalist Tové Lorraine 's " Boulders " would feel at home in a dimly lit underground jazz club. Airy yet precise sonic phrasings and dreamy, thoughtful lyrics come together in a beautifully moody track.

Soft Serve — 'Kasama'