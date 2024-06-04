KPBS' Local Favorites from the 2024 NPR Tiny Desk Contest

Earlier this month, NPR announced Sacramento-based, multi-genre artist Philharmonik as the winner of the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest.

Tennessee-based band nobigdyl won the annual Fan Favorite contest.

Each year, the NPR Tiny Desk Contest accepts thousands of video submissions from unsigned bands across the country. The parameters are pretty simple: Bands cannot be signed to any recording contract; the songs must be original; and a desk (of any sort!) should be somewhere in the video. A team of musicians and NPR music critics weed through thousands of entries and pick a winner. The winner plays an actual Tiny Desk Concert at NPR headquarters, is interviewed on All Things Considered and headlines a tour.

This year, we got our hands on all the Tiny Desk Contest submissions and watched all of the videos sent in by bands from San Diego and Imperial Counties. Some of these entries were so good that we decided to share our favorites with you below (in no particular order).

Learn more about the NPR Tiny Desk Contest here.

Julianna Zachariou: 'Digital Paper'

Shua: 'Aren't You Tired'

Avery Cochrane: 'The Executioner'

Jesus Gonzalez: 'I Am Just a Mountain'

Alegrías: 'Bodies'

Nushi: 'Yellow'

FRE3STY13: 'Competing'

Lune Ruse: 'City Shoes'

Kimiko: 'June Gloom'

Ainjo: 'Pity Party'