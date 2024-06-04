Give Now
Undated photos of some of our favorite San Diego-area video entries to the 2024 NPR Tiny Desk Contest are shown.
KPBS Staff
Stills of some of our favorite San Diego-area video entries to the 2024 NPR Tiny Desk Contest are shown.

KPBS' Local Favorites from the 2024 NPR Tiny Desk Contest

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer,  Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Calendar Editor and Producer
Published June 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

Earlier this month, NPR announced Sacramento-based, multi-genre artist Philharmonik as the winner of the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest.

And the winner of the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest is...
Bobby Carter

Tennessee-based band nobigdyl won the annual Fan Favorite contest.

Each year, the NPR Tiny Desk Contest accepts thousands of video submissions from unsigned bands across the country. The parameters are pretty simple: Bands cannot be signed to any recording contract; the songs must be original; and a desk (of any sort!) should be somewhere in the video. A team of musicians and NPR music critics weed through thousands of entries and pick a winner. The winner plays an actual Tiny Desk Concert at NPR headquarters, is interviewed on All Things Considered and headlines a tour.

This year, we got our hands on all the Tiny Desk Contest submissions and watched all of the videos sent in by bands from San Diego and Imperial Counties. Some of these entries were so good that we decided to share our favorites with you below (in no particular order).

Learn more about the NPR Tiny Desk Contest here.

Julianna Zachariou: 'Digital Paper'

Shua: 'Aren't You Tired'

Avery Cochrane: 'The Executioner'

Jesus Gonzalez: 'I Am Just a Mountain'

Alegrías: 'Bodies'

Nushi: 'Yellow'

FRE3STY13: 'Competing'

Lune Ruse: 'City Shoes'

Kimiko: 'June Gloom'

Ainjo: 'Pity Party'

Watch more of our favorite local entries
MohaviSoul: 'Get Lucky Again'
Destiny Leigh: 'Soul Ties'
Tristan Brooks: 'Heaven Sent'
Danielle Angeloni: 'Room'
Lords of Sunnymead: 'Cady Road'
Art Motel: 'Daydream'
Mexican Hermit: 'Hit Play'
The Diz: 'Colorado'
The 524: 'Inyo'
Jungle Poppins: 'Count Us Off Ethan!'

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene. Previously, Julia wrote the weekly Culture Report for Voice of San Diego and has reported on arts, culture, books, music, television, dining, the outdoors and more for The A.V. Club, Literary Hub and San Diego CityBeat. She studied literature at UCSD (where she was an oboist in the La Jolla Symphony), and is a published novelist and short fiction writer. She is the founder of Last Exit, a local reading series and literary journal, and she won the 2019 National Magazine Award for Fiction. Julia lives with her family in North Park and loves trail running, vegan tacos and live music.
