Meet the candidates for the San Diego City Council

What does a City Council member do?
The city council is the legislative body of the city of San Diego. They can review, amend and adopt new laws in the city, either at the suggestion of the mayor's office or on their own. The council is meant to act as a check on the mayor's power. Two offices — the Office of the City Auditor and the Office of the Independent Budget Analyst — aid the council in their oversight of city operations.
A major part of the council's duties relate to the budget. Every year, the council spends parts of April and May reviewing the mayor's proposed budget and suggesting changes before a final vote in June. They also review quarterly reports on how actual revenues and spending line up with the budget and can make mid-year adjustments, if necessary.
Another important part of a councilmember's job is constituent services. Constituents often contact their councilmember about a broken sidewalk, a tree that needs trimming or a street that needs traffic calming, and they expect the council office to help address their concerns.
To find your council district view the list of communities by district here.
How much does a City Council member get paid?
City councilmembers earn an annual salary of $178,859. A ballot measure approved by voters in 2018 sets councilmembers' salaries at 75% of the salary of California Superior Court judges.
District 2
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The candidates
Richard Bailey
- Party: No party preference (Republican until February 2026)
- Professional background: Business owner, former Coronado mayor
- Top three priorities (from campaign website — candidate did not respond to KPBS inquiries):
- Attainable and smart housing growth: "From 2018-2024, 74% of new housing permits in San Diego were for buildings with five or more rental units, primarily studios and one-bedrooms, many built without any parking. Only 6% were single-family homes, limiting options for families and balanced neighborhood growth. Underutilized commercial developments can and should be considered for mixed-use development, but parking and traffic impacts must be mitigated and realistically accounted for. The City should prioritize housing policies that respect community character, encourage family-sized units, enforce adequate parking standards, promote ownership, and restore local control over zoning decisions."
- Repeal new fees and taxes: "Balboa Park parking fees must be repealed entirely. The increased downtown parking rates, surge pricing up to $20/hr, and extended enforcement hours must be reduced back to the prior rates of Q1 2025. The increased adult recreation league fees must be reduced to allow for affordable recreational opportunities for all San Diegans. These reforms would reduce everyday costs for San Diegans while forcing City Hall to prioritize responsible spending over balancing budgets through hidden taxes and user fees."
- Budget and management reform: "Restructuring City Hall to 2015 staffing levels would save $220M, completely closing the City's operational deficit. Adding a modest 12% productivity gain due to advances in technology over the past ten years would save another $95M. The combination of these two reforms would also reduce the City's annual pension obligations by about $120M annually. If the City implements managed competition and transitions from an operational role to an oversight role, the City would save a minimum of $50M annually. These reforms and others, including following the city's auditor recommendations on better asset management, would close the $610M gap while funding core city services and infrastructure."
- Lincoln Club Business League
- Bailey's campaign reported raising $200,144.92 between Feb. 17, when he entered the race, and April 18.
- An independent expenditure committee supporting Bailey reported raising $100,000 from one individual, attorney Steven Richter. The Lincoln Club Business League formed an independent expenditure committee in support of Bailey but reported no fundraising as of April 18.
Josh Coyne
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Chief of staff at Downtown San Diego Partnership, former City Council District 2 staffer
- Top three priorities:
- Rebuilding trust and delivering basic services: "People are frustrated, and they have every right to be. There are gaps in our basic services. Residents are paying more and seeing less, and we need to change that. The people working in our libraries, parks, and public works are doing their best, but they need real support. My focus is simple: focus on the basics, fix what is not working, restore accountability, and make sure neighborhoods see results in cleaner streets, safer parks, and services they can count on every day."
- Ending street homelessness and creating stability: "We cannot accept the current level of street homelessness as normal. People deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods, and people living on the streets deserve a real path to stability. I have spent years working on this issue and have seen firsthand what works and where the system falls short. Too often, it is disconnected and not focused on results. We need to move people into housing faster, cut through red tape, and push for real mental health and addiction treatment so people can actually get the help they need and rebuild their lives."
- Fixing roads, flooding, and infrastructure: "People see it every day: potholes that do not get fixed, streets that flood when it rains, and sidewalks that are broken or unsafe. These are basic responsibilities, and right now we are falling short. Residents should not have to wonder if their street will flood or if their commute will damage their car. We need to focus on the fundamentals and take care of what matters most. That means investing in repairs, improving response times, and making sure taxpayer dollars are going toward fixing problems people deal with every single day."
- San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn
- State Senator Catherine Blakespear
- State Assemblymember Chris Ward
- Coyne's campaign reported raising $19,179 between Jan. 1 and April 18. Coyne also gave his own campaign a $30,000 loan.
- Two independent expenditure committees are supporting Coyne. One reported raising $120,000, mostly from the union LiUNA Local 89. The other reported raising $15,000, mostly from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Nicole Crosby
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Deputy city attorney, past president of Clairemont Town Council
- Top three priorities:
- Affordability: "We must keep our District 2 families, seniors, and young people rooted in vibrant, connected neighborhoods. I’ll work with the San Diego Housing Commission to expand home ownership opportunities and pursue policy reforms that stop corporations from buying up residential neighborhoods, including a 100-day waiting period for large corporate bidders. I'll fight short-term vacation rentals that displace families and strain schools and first responders. I’ll also prioritize safe, accessible public transit that meets riders where they are. Affordable housing and affordable transportation together build a San Diego where working families and seniors can truly thrive."
- Safety: "As a mom and Deputy City Attorney, community safety is my top priority. I led San Diego's nationally recognized Gun Violence Response Unit and have prosecuted hate crimes and domestic violence abusers. I will ensure full police and firefighter staffing, keep illegal guns off our streets, and protect communities from wildfires. I'll deliver a clear infrastructure roadmap to fix potholes, sidewalks, sewers, and roads while improving pedestrian and cyclist safety. On homelessness, I'll expand shelter beds, partner with the County for behavioral health services, and build senior housing on government land to protect our most vulnerable residents."
- Federal government: "As a prosecutor and public attorney, I have spent my career upholding the Constitution. On the Council, I will work to ensure that all residents, regardless of immigration status, race, or identity, are afforded their full constitutional rights, including due process and equal protection under the law. I will defend reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ protections, strengthen San Diego's sanctuary city policies, and ensure that local law enforcement resources are never used to facilitate ICE operations that violate the rights of our community members. I am committed to utilizing my legal expertise and experience to defend our communities against federal overreach."
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- San Diego City Firefighters IAFF Local 145
- San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council
Mandy Havlik
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Peninsula Community Planning Board first vice chair, military spouse
- Top three priorities:
- Safe, livable neighborhoods: "I will prioritize traffic safety, infrastructure repairs, and reliable city services. From fixing our roads to improving street lighting and addressing dangerous speeding, residents deserve neighborhoods that are safe and well-maintained."
- Smart, community-centered growth: "Growth must come with the infrastructure to support it. I will advocate for responsible development that includes traffic mitigation, parking solutions, and protections for coastal access."
- Affordability and cost of living: "San Diegans are being priced out of their own communities. I will fight for practical solutions to lower the cost of living, including housing affordability, while ensuring new development is paired with the infrastructure and services residents need."
- None provided
- Havlik's campaign reported raising $12,060 between Jan. 1 and April 18.
- Havlik has also loaned her campaign $23,000.
Jacob Mitchell
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: MBA student, chemist
- Top three priorities (from campaign website):
- Housing and affordability: "Our system favors institutional developers. Fees, timelines, and red tape make it nearly impossible for regular San Diegans to build. I will cut permitting timelines, reduce soft costs, and create pre-approved duplex/triplex designs so residents can help fill the housing gap. I will crack down on short-term rental abuse and shift housing back to long-term residents without destroying neighborhood character."
- Proactive long-term planning and infrastructure: "I plan to live here for the next 50 years. My decisions reflect that horizon. We need infrastructure and land-use planning that match long-term growth, not short-term political wins. I will prioritize durable systems, utilities, transit alignment, and housing patterns that make the city function over decades."
- Financial accountability: "Pension obligations and middle management growth are driving the budget crisis. The city’s response has been to push costs onto residents through fees instead of fixing it. Under the strong mayor system, the council has become reactive. The city auditor is one of the only real checks. I will increase funding for the city auditor, one of the few functions of the city that consistently saves the taxpayers money. I will demand transparency, measurable outcomes, and real cost control — not more hidden inefficiencies."
- None provided
Mike Rickey
- Party: Libertarian
- Professional background: Commercial ship captain
- Top three priorities:
- Budget: "I oppose the city overspending, then demanding the public to pay for their financial mismanagement," Rickey said on his campaign website. "We need to stop raising taxes and creating fees to cover bad policies. Appropriately align city staffing to improve core services."
- Density and ADUs: "The (community) planning groups have lost a lot of their teeth and their ability to be involved in what's going on,” Rickey told KPBS. “And I think that's disrespectful."
- Infrastructure: "I would like to see more engagement with the citizens on anything from repaving our roads and restriping them and adding bike lanes and taking away street parking and the extra road lanes that we've designed to have," he said.
- None provided
Paul Suppa
- Party: No party preference
- Professional background: Attorney
- Top three priorities:
- Fiscal responsibility and accountability: "San Diego generates significant revenue, yet continues to operate with a structural deficit. I will focus on disciplined budgeting, eliminating waste, and restoring transparency so taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and responsibly."
- Infrastructure before expansion: "Development must be aligned with infrastructure capacity. Roads, parking, sewage, and electrical systems must be addressed before approving large-scale projects. Growth without planning undermines quality of life and places undue strain on our communities."
- Public safety and quality of life: "Residents deserve safe, clean neighborhoods. This includes addressing homelessness in a humane but effective manner, enforcing existing laws, and ensuring city services are responsive and reliable."
- None provided
- Suppa did not report any fundraising between Jan. 1 and April 18.
The issues
City Council District 2 is one of two open seats in 2026, when Councilmember Jennifer Campbell is termed out. With seven candidates, it's the most crowded race in the city’s primary elections.
The district became a hotbed of opposition to the city's bonus accessory dwelling unit (ADU) program, after several projects of eight or more units popped up in neighborhoods like Clairemont that were historically restricted to single-family homes. The City Council rolled back its ADU incentives significantly in 2025.
The council recently adopted an update to the Clairemont Community Plan, which allows for new mixed-use development on strip malls and shopping centers in District 2 but leaves single-family neighborhoods largely untouched. District 2 is also home to Midway Rising, the plan to redevelop 48 acres of city-owned land in the Midway District with thousands of apartments and a new arena.
District 2's connection to coastal communities also makes it sensitive to issues and opportunities with the city's short-term rental industry. Campbell spearheaded the effort to pass the city's current framework, which many District 2 residents see as too permissive. But repeated efforts to pass stricter regulations have failed.
District 4
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The candidates
Martha Abraham
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Nurse, community activist
- Top three priorities:
- Community outreach: "I would start my term in office by holding a series of community-based outreach meetings to listen to residents and businesses. Based on these meetings I would work with my staff and community members to compile a summary of community needs and issues. To ensure that these needs and issues are prioritized, I would develop resident and business surveys based on issues identified during the community outreach meetings."
- Housing and segregation: "I will collaborate to tackle housing segregation and reform policies that limit opportunity and propose policies that preserve affordable housing, tenant protections, and create access to safe, equitable, and inclusive neighborhoods; protecting communities from displacement and systemic inequities."
- Economic development: "My focus is to cultivate strategic alliances that foster economic development, create jobs, and bring new opportunities and investment to the community. Empowering our local business ecosystem to grow alongside new enterprises."
- United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals
Johnny Lee Dang
- Party: None provided
- Professional background: Community advocate
- Top three priorities:
- AI-powered jobs and economic diversification: "San Diego relies too heavily on a few industries. I will push to establish a dedicated AI/Robotics Technology Center in San Diego to attract cutting-edge companies, create thousands of high-paying local jobs (prioritizing District 4 residents), expand the tax base, and generate sustainable revenue. This will reduce pressure for higher taxes and fees while providing real economic mobility, especially for Southeast San Diego neighborhoods long impacted by disinvestment."
- Fiscal responsibility: "The city must live within its means. I will cut wasteful spending (especially non-essential tourism marketing), revive voter-approved managed competition (2006/2012), and pursue meaningful pension reform through good-faith negotiations with unions. No new fees or taxes on working families until we control costs and eliminate unfunded liabilities. This will free up resources for core services and neighborhood needs instead of endless shortfalls."
- Historic Imperial Avenue transformation (The Promised Land): "For decades, redlining and disinvestment have held back Southeast San Diego. I will lead the revitalization of Imperial Avenue into a vibrant, tree-lined corridor of opportunity with new housing (including affordable units and anti-displacement protections), local jobs, improved safety, learning hubs for youth, green infrastructure, and cultural monuments honoring Black excellence. This public-private vision will create thousands of jobs, generate new revenue, reduce crime and homelessness, and finally deliver equity and pride to the community."
- None provided
Henry Foster III
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Incumbent, former City Council District 4 chief of staff, former construction manager
- Top three priorities:
- Improving quality of life: "My focus on improving residents’ quality of life is unwavering. In my first term, I increased investment in District 4 commercial corridors, advanced balanced housing and homelessness solutions, secured upgrades to parks, and restored investments in libraries, recreation centers, and reservoirs. I also supported raising the minimum wage for large venue workers and increasing prevailing wages for traffic control workers on city permitted projects. I plan to continue these efforts along with prioritizing the Black Arts & Culture District to ensure it showcases the best of District 4. This includes transforming underutilized spaces into green, safe, and creative community areas."
- Quality infrastructure: "Delivering quality infrastructure is vital, especially for historically underserved communities. We must address inefficiencies to ensure responsible use of public resources. After the January 2024 floods, I redirected millions from the Community Equity Fund to support impacted families and secured federal funding for District 4 infrastructure projects, including green improvements and the Jamacha drainage channel. I will continue securing funding that supports infrastructure improvements like building sidewalks, repaving roads, addressing streetlights, and maintaining storm drains. I would also fight to secure funding and resources that provide ongoing support for flood-impacted residents."
- Keeping our neighborhoods safe: "Keeping our neighborhoods safe is also critical. Some of the ways I’ve addressed safety include expanding violence prevention programs, growing job placement for residents, securing funding for first responder training, and restoring funding to maintain staff from the Department of Race and Equity. However, more must be done. Public safety is shaped by our environment, so we must continue funding community based violence intervention programs, homelessness solutions, libraries, parks, and recreation. Expanding equitable flood and disaster recovery also remains a priority as we secure federal funding to repair channels and infrastructure."
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- California Secretary of State Shirley Weber
- San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe
The issues
District 4 City Councilmember Henry Foster III is up for reelection after winning a special election in March 2024. That election was triggered when his predecessor, Monica Montgomery Steppe, won a special election to the county Board of Supervisors. Foster served as Montgomery Steppe's chief of staff, and her endorsement helped him win a majority of the votes, avoiding the need for a runoff.
District 4 is often described as underserved. The quality of streets in District 4 is worse than other council districts. Many streets don't have sidewalks. Residents have long been frustrated by the history of underinvestment and the ongoing legacy of racist housing policies and
Housing and development is also a contentious issue in District 4. The district saw several applications for bonus accessory dwelling unit (ADU) projects that vastly exceeded standard zoning restrictions, leading to a backlash against the program. The City Council scaled back the ADU bonus program significantly last year.
In 2024, KPBS reported that a footnote in the city's land development code allowed for a backdoor increase in density in parts of District 4. The City Council repealed the footnote last year.
District 6
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The candidates
Kent Lee
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Incumbent, former executive director of Pacific Parts Movement, former member of Mira Mesa Community Planning Group
- Top three priorities:
- Housing attainability: "Housing attainability remains the biggest challenge for San Diego families. High costs make it difficult to afford essentials like childcare, food and transportation. District 6 includes diverse communities— a hub for life sciences, small businesses, MCAS Miramar, and portions of UC San Diego, making it critical that people can live near work or school. As chair of the Land Use & Housing Committee, I have focused on streamlining permitting, updating land use policies, and encouraging smart growth. While we’ve made progress, more must be done. I will continue advancing policies that increase housing supply while investing in infrastructure to support growing communities."
- Neighborhood services and infrastructure: "San Diego residents deserve reliable, high-quality neighborhood services and infrastructure. That means well-maintained parks, accessible libraries and community spaces, and timely repairs to streets, sidewalks and streetlights. In District 6, we are delivering major investments including new parks, recreation upgrades, and street improvements—but maintaining these assets is just as important as building them. At the same time, the City must do more to address longstanding maintenance and infrastructure backlogs that impact neighborhoods across San Diego. I will continue prioritizing funding and improving efficiency to ensure services are delivered reliably and consistently across all communities."
- Fiscal accountability and transparency: "The city must restore public trust through greater fiscal accountability and transparency. With growing budget challenges, we must manage taxpayer dollars responsibly and clearly communicate how decisions are made and resources are allocated. I have focused on asking tough questions, pushing for clearer answers, and advancing solutions grounded in real-world implementation. That includes strengthening oversight and improving transparency in the budget process. I have also proposed re-establishing a chief operating officer to ensure better execution and accountability across city operations—so policies adopted by the council are implemented effectively and transparently."
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- San Diego City Firefighters IAFF Local 145
- Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest
Mark Powell
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Real estate broker, educator, former San Diego County Board of Education member
- Top three priorities (from website):
- Make life more affordable: "Restore free parking in Balboa Park for San Diegans, as it was always intended. Reduce or repeal the costly trash tax. Simplify permits and reduce costs so builders can produce homes local families can afford to buy. Oppose new taxes because San Diego is already expensive enough. Put the city budget online for easy public access — taxpayers deserve transparency."
- Preserve community character and quality of life: "Adopt stricter design standards and limit ADUs in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, while giving neighbors a voice when projects harm their property or quality of life. Restore traffic flow and access to businesses by removing under-used bike lanes. Repair roads like Mira Mesa Blvd. and Governor Dr. using technology that keeps traffic flowing and disruptions to a minimum. Protect Governor Drive, Genesee Avenue, and Mira Mesa Blvd. by maintaining all four lanes for motor vehicles rather than converting lanes exclusively for bike and bus use."
- Keep our neighborhoods safe: "Remove dead trees from our canyons to reduce fire risk and improve neighborhood safety and appearance. Bring back community-oriented policing with greater presence and neighborhood interaction. Partner with San Diego County on mental health services and homelessness prevention to reduce street homelessness and connect people to help. Support Neighborhood Watch programs throughout District 6."
- Bonnie Kutch, UC Neighbors for Responsible Growth
- Mitz Lee, former San Diego Unified School District trustee
- Margaret Virissimo, San Diego United Communities
The issues
District 6 Incumbent Kent Lee was elected in 2022 and is seeking a second term on the City Council. Because Mark Powell is his only challenger, both candidates are virtually guaranteed to make it through the primary to the November general election.
District 6 includes highly urbanized areas like University City, industrial and commercial areas like Kearny Mesa and Sorrento Valley and suburban-style communities like Mira Mesa. It has seen debates around growth and development similar to other council districts.
San Diego has updated property zoning in several District 6 neighborhoods including Kearny Mesa in 2020, Mira Mesa in 2022 and University City in 2024. Growth that has followed those zoning changes has sparked backlash to new density. Street redesign projects that remove parking or vehicular lanes to add bike lanes have also caused controversy.
District 8
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The candidates
Antonio Martinez
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: San Ysidro School District board member, former congressional staffer, former health educator
- Top three priorities:
- Infrastructure: "Our infrastructure has been grossly neglected and needs investment to ensure the safety and quality of life for all residents. This means prioritizing and/or creating a new funding formula (even working creatively by seeking state and federal grants, for example) to bring immediate action to these issues, which range from recurring maintenance on broken roads and sidewalks to cleaning out our stormwater systems. To this day, many residents in Shelltown and Southcrest live in fear of losing their homes and property when it rains; we cannot have another flood like the disaster that happened in 2024."
- Cross-border pollution: "The Tijuana River Valley sewage spill is out of control and is an absolute health catastrophe. Residents are not only smelling sewage every day (I am one of them), a wretched stench that penetrates our walls, furniture and curtains, there is also a high probability that the very air that we breathe carries toxins that will have long-term health effects. The city needs to play a bigger role, request emergency funds, and immediately partner with the County of San Diego, and our state and federal partners to end the crisis."
- Affordability: "As the cost of living continues to rise, working families are leaving our city. We need an advocate who will stand with them and ensure their voices are heard. We need real solutions that will keep people in their homes, and take a proactive role on reducing their financial burden. For example, we need better transparency and accountability on the rising utility rates, and explore relief programs for families that live paycheck to paycheck. We also need to invest in workforce development and support small businesses. Many District 8 commercial thoroughfares are ghost towns and need significant economic development."
- San Diego City Firefighters IAFF Local 145
- San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre
- State Senator Steve Padilla
Venus Molina
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: City Council District 2 chief of staff, City Heights CDC board chair, former MANA de San Diego board president
- Top three priorities:
- Rising costs are crushing working families: "From housing to groceries to increasing water and electricity rates, people are struggling while wages stay stagnant. I’ve fought against rising rates on the SD County Water Authority, and will continue to reduce the costs for District 8 residents. The City Council must remain focused on stemming the crushing cost of living — most immediately by continuing to build more homes to flatten the rise in rental costs. We must also stem fee and rate increases that add strain to monthly budgets."
- San Diego needs more housing: "San Diego needs more housing, plain and simple. My community faces a shortage that keeps rents high and prevents first-time homebuyers from entering the market. From my early experiences at City Hall to my work with City Heights CDC, I’ve brought together communities and builders to uplift neighborhoods for future generations. We need to build housing that is attainable; from streamlining development to expanding first-time homeownership assistance. I will continue bringing community and industry partners together like the work my office did with Midway Rising—the largest affordable housing development in the state—creating more stable and equitable housing for San Diegans."
- Continued gap in investment for District 8: "For years, District 8 has suffered from lack of investment by the City. Whether it's the Tijuana River Valley crisis, declining infrastructure, or getting more public safety personnel, my district has been neglected. The residents have been advocating for years for its fair share to protect their community and improve their quality of life. I’ve gone through many budget negotiations and know District 8 needs someone to bring home vital resources. I will work tirelessly for infrastructure upgrades, especially that of stormwater and wastewater, ensure that our key services continue, and bring opportunity for business investment along our commercial corridors."
- San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria
- Assemblymember LaShae Sharp-Collins
- Former Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins
Rafael Perez
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Realtor, Casita Coalition board member, Sherman Heights Community Center board member
- Top three priorities:
- Addressing the Tijuana River Valley public health and environmental crisis: "This crisis has gone too long without an end in sight. Families in the South Bay are living with the consequences. We need stronger coordination, urgency, and a structure that can actually move solutions forward. I support creating a regional authority or Joint Powers Authority-style model to better align agencies, strengthen funding applications, and push for lasting public health and environmental action. District 8 deserves leadership that treats this as the major emergency it is, not as an issue to be passed around and delayed.
- Fixing basic infrastructure and restoring trust in government: "Residents are tired of delays, poor communication, and feeling ignored when it comes to streets, sidewalks, stormwater, lighting, trash, and neighborhood upkeep. My focus would be on responsive government that handles the basics better and communicates clearly about timelines, costs, and accountability. Trust is rebuilt when government does what it says it will do. My District 8 office will be more transparent about the city, more responsive, and more focused on results people can actually see in their neighborhoods. I’m ready to have tough but honest conversations with District 8."
- Expanding affordability and housing opportunity: "District 8 families are being squeezed by housing costs, rising fees, and an economy that feels harder to get ahead in. I want the city to focus on practical solutions that increase housing options, improve permitting, and support attainable homeownership. That includes small-scale infill, starter-homeownership, and policies that help working families build stability instead of being priced out. I’ve already helped advance housing laws at the state level, and I want to bring that same results-focused approach to continue to make progress in the city when it comes to implementation of that work."
- California Working Families Party
- Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest
- American Federation of Teachers Guild Local 1931
Gerardo Ramirez
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: City Council District 8 chief of staff
- Top three priorities: Candidate could not be reached for responses
- City Councilmember Vivian Moreno
- State Assemblymember David Alvarez
- Municipal Employees Association
The issues
Incumbent Vivian Moreno is termed out in 2026, making District 8 one of two open seats on the City Council.
District 8 has long suffered from the legacy of underinvestment in infrastructure, exemplified by the catastrophic flooding that occurred in the neighborhood of Southcrest on Jan. 22, 2024. Many residents say the city is still unprepared to deal with a similar extreme weather event.
District 8's location along the border with Mexico has also made cross-border pollution a top issue for residents. While the federal government is responsible for negotiating with Mexico, and the county government is generally responsible for public health matters, the city government can also play a role in working with other government agencies to improve the situation.