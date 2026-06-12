Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

U.S. soccer fans gather at watch parties across San Diego county for World Cup kickoff

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:32 PM PDT
Soccer fans gather at Pizza Della Famiglia in Little Italy on June 12, 2026, to watch a FIFA World Cup game.
Jacob Aere - KPBS
Soccer fans gather at Pizza Della Famiglia in Little Italy on June 12, 2026, to watch a FIFA World Cup game.

Friday, the United States takes the pitch in Los Angeles against Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

For those who can’t make it to the game in person, watch parties are happening across San Diego.

In Little Italy, a doubleheader was set up on a large screen in the Piazza Della Famiglia, where fans could watch the Canada game at noon, then the USA game at 6 p.m.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Longtime soccer player and coach Russ Shubert was one of the fans in the piazza.

“Overall, I'd like to see Brazil win because I was born there," he said. "But I'll cheer for all the home nations as well."

Soccer player, coach and fan Russ Shubert watches the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Pizza Della Famiglia in San Diego's Little Italy on June 12, 2026.
Jacob Aere - KPBS
Soccer player, coach and fan Russ Shubert watches the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Pizza Della Famiglia in San Diego's Little Italy on June 12, 2026.

Shubert said he is excited the games are being hosted across the three North American countries, but disappointed with the high ticket prices. He said he could afford to go to the games the last time they were held in the U.S. back in 1994.

“I remember ‘94 vividly, when I was in the Rose Bowl. I was at the game when (the) U.S. beat Colombia. I was behind the goal on the second goal,” he said. “Just amazing. I actually went to Stanford to watch Brazil versus the then-Russia team, or U.S.S.R. at the time.”

Unlike Shubert, Arianna Torres is a relatively new fan of the sport. She said this is her first World Cup, but said there's no reason to be intimidated, regardless of a person’s soccer knowledge.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Arianna Torres talks about watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Little Italy on June 12, 2026.
Jacob Aere - KPBS
Arianna Torres talks about watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Little Italy on June 12, 2026.

“You don't need to know anything to experience how wonderful and amazing it is ,” she said. "You don't need to know teams, you don't need to know players, you can just get excited for the heck of it, excited when you see a goal and excited about how people react to everything

The Little Italy gathering was just one of several in the county Friday. Another event is being hosted by San Diego FC at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, and there’s a watch party in Mission Beach near Belmont Park.

Shubert said he plans to get out with other soccer fans as much as possible during the tournament.

“I’m trying to go to a lot of fan zones. The games should be shared in the community. You shouldn't be watching alone – you should be (watching) in a group, which makes it more fun,” he said.

Watch parties
Opening Weekend of Soccer Celebration at Fit Social: 6/12

Opening Weekend of Soccer Celebration at Fit Social: 6/12

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 12 PM
Fit Social
Free
The front of the Shakespeare Pub on India St. is shown on May 5, 2023.

'Tito’s World Cup' Drink Specials & Giveaways

Friday, June 12, 2026 from 5 PM to 10 PM
Shakespeare Pub
The Soap Factory Presents: World Cup Watch Parties

World Cup Watch Parties at The Soap Factory

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 8 AM
Ongoing until June 27, 2026
The Soap Factory
Free
Outside Shakespeare Pub

Watch Soccer at Shakespeare Pub

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 10 AM
Ongoing until July 19, 2026
Shakespeare Pub
Free
FIFA® World Cup 2026 Experience at LEGOLAND® California Resort

FIFA® World Cup 2026 Experience at LEGOLAND® California Resort

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 10 AM
Ongoing until July 19, 2026
LEGOLAND® California Resort
Game-Day Specials This Summer

El Chingon's Game-Day Specials This Summer

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 11 AM
Ongoing until July 19, 2026
El Chingon
'World Cup Bucket Specials' at South Beach Bar and Grill

'World Cup Bucket Specials' at South Beach Bar and Grill

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 11 AM
Ongoing until July 19, 2026
South Beach Bar & Grill
Border Crossing Fruit Cart

Watch Soccer Tournament Matches at El Chingon

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 11 AM
Ongoing until July 19, 2026
El Chingon
USA World Cup Watch Party at Garage Kitchen + Bar

USA 'World Cup Watch Party' at Garage Kitchen + Bar

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 11 AM
Ongoing until July 19, 2026
Garage Kitchen + Bar
Premier Pub logo

World Cup Watch Party

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 12 PM
Ongoing until July 19, 2026
Premier Pub
Free

Tags

Local FIFA Men's World Cup 2026Sports
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News