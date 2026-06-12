U.S. soccer fans gather at watch parties across San Diego county for World Cup kickoff

Friday, the United States takes the pitch in Los Angeles against Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

For those who can’t make it to the game in person, watch parties are happening across San Diego.

In Little Italy, a doubleheader was set up on a large screen in the Piazza Della Famiglia, where fans could watch the Canada game at noon, then the USA game at 6 p.m.

Longtime soccer player and coach Russ Shubert was one of the fans in the piazza.

“Overall, I'd like to see Brazil win because I was born there," he said. "But I'll cheer for all the home nations as well."

Jacob Aere - KPBS Soccer player, coach and fan Russ Shubert watches the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Pizza Della Famiglia in San Diego's Little Italy on June 12, 2026.

Shubert said he is excited the games are being hosted across the three North American countries, but disappointed with the high ticket prices. He said he could afford to go to the games the last time they were held in the U.S. back in 1994.

“I remember ‘94 vividly, when I was in the Rose Bowl. I was at the game when (the) U.S. beat Colombia. I was behind the goal on the second goal,” he said. “Just amazing. I actually went to Stanford to watch Brazil versus the then-Russia team, or U.S.S.R. at the time.”

Unlike Shubert, Arianna Torres is a relatively new fan of the sport. She said this is her first World Cup, but said there's no reason to be intimidated, regardless of a person’s soccer knowledge.

Jacob Aere - KPBS Arianna Torres talks about watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Little Italy on June 12, 2026.

“You don't need to know anything to experience how wonderful and amazing it is ,” she said. "You don't need to know teams, you don't need to know players, you can just get excited for the heck of it, excited when you see a goal and excited about how people react to everything

The Little Italy gathering was just one of several in the county Friday. Another event is being hosted by San Diego FC at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, and there’s a watch party in Mission Beach near Belmont Park.

Shubert said he plans to get out with other soccer fans as much as possible during the tournament.

“I’m trying to go to a lot of fan zones. The games should be shared in the community. You shouldn't be watching alone – you should be (watching) in a group, which makes it more fun,” he said.