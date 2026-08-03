New owners take over Plaza Bonita mall in National City

Plaza Bonita, the South Bay's only indoor shopping mall, is now operating under a new owner.

HP Bonita Investments LLC acquired the mall from Westfield in late July, according to an internal memo obtained by KPBS. News of the sale was first reported on social media and by some local outlets.

The memo states, they have "appointed Centennial Real Estate Management LLC as the new property management company.” Centennial has also managed the Mission Valley mall since 2023 .

Plaza Bonita, located in National City, is among the largest shopping centers in the South Bay. It opened in 1981 .

Pedro Garcia, National City’s economic development manager, said the mall provides lots of jobs.

“You can't equate Plaza Bonita directly as an employer because they're all individual businesses, but as a whole, they employ hundreds of individuals in our community, and they've honestly been a backbone for our community,” Garcia said.

What type of changes may come under the new ownership and how they will impact one of the region’s largest retail and employment centers remains unclear.

KPBS contacted Centennial to learn more about what shoppers and tenants can expect, but didn’t get a reply to questions about the future of the mall.

Additionally, at the time of this publication KPBS has not been able to reach HP Bonita Investments LLC. The company appears to have its headquarters in South Carolina and its legal address in Delaware.

The sale of Plaza Bonita follows Westfield's previously announced goals to reduce its assets.

In 2022, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announced “ radical reduction of financial exposure to the U.S. ,” and since the announcement it has sold multiple U.S. malls. URW has made efforts to keep some of its properties such as Westfield UTC , also in San Diego.

Marielena Castellanos / KPBS An excerpt of an internal memo to Plaza Bonita retailers announcing the change in ownership is shown on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Garcia was driving by the mall recently when the Westfield signs were coming down, leaving just "Plaza Bonita.".

He said he looks at the change with optimism.

“Plaza Bonita has been part of our National City identity for decades, and we continue to see success stories out of it,” Garcia said.

Last year, Michelin recognized Tacos El Franc , a Tijuana-based restaurant, opened its doors to a new location at Plaza Bonita. Two years before that, the South Bay mall celebrated the opening of Round1 Bowling & Arcade .

San Diego resident Paul Cortez goes to the mall once a month and sometimes more mostly so his mother, who is from Spring Valley, can exercise.

“She really likes it. She doesn't like to walk, but we bring her here, she forgets she's walking,” Cortez said. “Sometimes some of my nieces or nephews will come with me because they're much younger and they like to shop. And they find this mall is more inexpensive than the malls in like Mission Valley, Fashion Valley,” he added.

1 of 2 South Bay resident Nelson Estañol (On the front right side in gray) and a mix of about 26 or more friends and their wives including several U.S. Navy retired Vietnam veterans have been meeting at the Plaza Bonita mall on Tuesdays, Thursdays and sometimes even Saturdays for approximately the last 30 years. (Thursday, July 30, 2026) Marielena Castellanos / KPBS 2 of 2 The group of women are a part of a mix of about 26 or more friends including several U.S. Navy retired Vietnam veterans that have been meeting at the Plaza Bonita mall on Tuesdays, Thursdays and sometimes even Saturdays for approximately the last 30 years. (Thursday, July 30, 2026) Marielena Castellanos / KPBS

It’s also the space where you might spot South Bay resident Nelson Estañol and about 26 or more of his closest friends on Tuesdays, Thursdays and sometimes even Saturdays.

The group is made up of a mix of friends and their wives including several retired Vietnam Navy veterans.

When asked about why they meet at the mall, Estañol’s first thought was the mall's over 30 food and drink options.

“We need some food, we can buy food,” he said.

Estañol believes the group has been meeting at Plaza Bonita for about 30 years.

“We talk about old times … And some of us are Vietnam veterans. I'm one of them … We fought the war in Vietnam. We survived," he said.

Garcia also reflected on the mall's social and cultural significance to the community. He noted the mall serves as a space where families capture meaningful moments such taking photos with Santa or the Easter Bunny.

“Everyone from South Bay goes to Plaza Bonita, whether you're a National City resident, Chula Vista resident, Bonita resident, South San Diego resident," he said. "It's definitely, an epicenter for a lot.”