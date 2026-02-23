Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

Famed Mexican restaurant Las Cuatro Milpas expected to reopen this spring

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist,  Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:40 AM PST
A line of people wait to order at the former location of Las Cuatro Milpas in this undated image.
Courtesy of Nadia Estudillo
A line of people wait to order at the former location of Las Cuatro Milpas in this undated image.

From 1933 until 2025, the Estudillo family served tamales, handmade tortillas, rolled tacos and so much more at Las Cuatro Milpas.

The food at the Barrio Logan staple was renowned for its simplicity and flavor, and the restaurant often had a long line out front.

A plate of Mexican food from Las Cuatro Milpas is displayed on a green tray in this undated image.
Nadia Estudillo
A plate of Mexican food from Las Cuatro Milpas is displayed on a green tray in this undated image.

“I would describe it as your typical homey Mexican food. What you'll expect when you go to your grandma's house — that warm bowl of chorizo with your fresh flour tortillas, your beans and rice,” said 26-year-old Nadia Estudillo, the great granddaughter of the original owners.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Estudillo said the cash-only eatery closed in December, after 92 years in business.

The Estudillos sold the restaurant property for $2.2 million.

“It was a very sad moment for the Estudillo family because that property had been (in) our family for about 100 years now,” she said.

Nadia said the closure was due to financial issues for the Estudillo family as a whole.

The business and property had accrued tens of thousands of dollars in tax debt for several years, according to San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk Jordan Marks’ office.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

His office said now “there are no defaulted property taxes,” but, “there may still be Federal or State taxes due. There are three Federal and State tax liens that haven’t had a release recorded to date.”

Estudillo said they're working to resolve those liens quickly. She wants a clean slate when Las Cuatro Milpas reopens its doors just a few blocks away from the original location.

Nadia Estudillo stands in front of the new location where Las Cuatro Milpas is soon set to open, Feb. 20, 2026.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Nadia Estudillo stands in front of the new location where Las Cuatro Milpas is soon set to open, Feb. 20, 2026.

“I couldn't let my great grandparents' legacy die. And my father couldn't allow that to happen for his grandparents either — hence our new location, our new chapter in the Estudillo book,” she said.

Broker Gino Kalasho of Commercial Asset Advisors worked with the restaurant to secure the new space. He said it won't need too much structural remodeling.

“One of the main positives about this space is that it has a full kitchen, it has a hood, grease trap intact,” he said.

Kalasho said they signed the lease for the 2,800 sq. ft. space over Valentine’s Day weekend. That's a bit smaller than before, according to Estudillo.

The new location is at the Mercado del Barrio plaza.

“This building was constructed in 2012. So relatively new, especially for Barrio Logan,” Kalasho said. “I think it's going to be a positive for them because it's definitely upgraded and more recent in terms of code and things like that, a lot of these guys won't have to worry as much. We got the patio out here, which they did not have at their other location. They may be able to better service the lines, hopefully.”

Murals and sculptures fill the freeway underpass at Chicano Park, next to where the new location for Las Cuatro Milpas is soon set to open, Feb. 20, 2026.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Murals and sculptures fill the freeway underpass at Chicano Park, next to where the new location for Las Cuatro Milpas is soon set to open, Feb. 20, 2026.

Estudillo hopes the new location will open by Chicano Park Day — April 25.

“We’re still going to keep our same dishes, same dynamic that people love as always, going down the cooking line,” she said. “We're going to keep all that the same, just a few tweaks and upgrades there along the line, but it's for the best.”

Estudillo said some of those tweaks include a change in decor and selling some merchandise.

And after a long history of being a cash-only business, they'll start accepting cards for payment.

A line of people wait to order at the former location of Las Cuatro Milpas in this undated image.
Nadia Estudillo
A line of people wait to order at the former location of Las Cuatro Milpas in this undated image.

Tags

Arts & Culture South BayFood
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News