San Diego weekend arts top picks: Basket toilets, marine life and a machine-inspired rave

Visual art

Ron Kerner India Thompson's "Microwave" is part of "Feels Like Home," on view at the Mingei May 16 - Oct. 18, 2026.

India Thompson: 'Looks Like Home'

A new exhibit delves into the way we attach ourselves to the objects in our homes, and for a generation of renters, what it means to feel "at home" in a space that's not ours. India Thompson uses the craft of basketmaking to create domestic objects like a microwave, a toilet and more. The pieces are a bit uncanny, and a unique, not-at-all-functional spin on a craft with a highly functional history.

May 16 - Oct. 18 | Mingei International Museum, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

'Occupy Thirdspace III: The Park'

Curated by Sara Solaimani and natalia ventura, this group exhibition is a continuation of exhibitions that explore third spaces in contemporary society. The long-awaited new installment focuses on Friendship Park, which opened on both sides of the border in 1971 as a gathering space for friends and family to meet through the border fence. While the Tijuana park is still open, the U.S. park has been shuttered since 2020. The works include installations created by three collectives: Las Comadres, Friends of International Friendship Park and Art Made Between Opposite Sides (AMBOS).

1-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; through July 25 | Judith Harris Art Gallery, San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

Hugo Crosthwaite Hugo Crosthwaite's "Taquero" is one of the pieces up for bid at The Museum School Art Auction on May 15, 2026 at Bread & Salt.

The Museum School's 18th Annual Art Auction

An annual fundraiser for The Museum School, a public K-8 charter school, this event is not only a fantastic group exhibition and art party, but it's also a great way to buy works of art by local artists for a steal. You can browse and bid on some of the pieces in the online auction in advance (from professional artists and students alike), and view the works on the walls of Bread & Salt for the official auction closing ceremony.

5-8 p.m. Friday, May 15 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Music

The Salty Series: Algorithmic Rave

Project [BLANK]'s latest installment of its Salty Series is part dance party, part showcase of experimental and machine music, including an AI DJ project by artist Amy Alexander's VJ Übergeek persona, sound artist Joe Cantrell and duo Matty Terrones and Victor Castañeda.

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 | Mujeres Brew House, 1983 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | $15/pay what you can | MORE INFO

St. Lucia

Synth-pop duo St. Lucia will perform a two-act show at Music Box, loosely connected to their recent dual-album releases, "Fata Morgana: Dawn" and "Fata Morgana: Dusk." Recent set lists suggest they'll also playing some old favorites. No opening act, so be sure to get there on time.

8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14 | Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy | $44.30 | MORE INFO

HM3: Harley Magsino Trio

Electric bassist and composer Harley Magsino performs original music with Joshua White on piano and keys and Kevin Higuchi on drums at The Jazz Lounge, an intimate, casual-yet-classy dinner-show venue in Rolando.

6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. concert, Friday, May 15 | The Jazz Lounge, 6818 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando | $35-$60 | MORE INFO

San Diego Symphony: Mendelssohn's 'Scottish'

Rafael Payare conducts the San Diego Symphony Orchestra and violin soloist Jeff Thayer in a performance of Alban Berg's "Violin Concerto," alongside SDSO resident composer Jimmy López's "Perú Negro" and Mendelssohn's bright, folk-inspired "Symphony No. 3 in A Minor," also known as the "Scottish" symphony.

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 15-16 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42-$125 | MORE INFO

Theater

San Diego Fringe Festival

The San Diego International Fringe Festival is back and in full swing, celebrating boundary-pushing works of performance and creativity without censoring or gatekeeping. The festival features 65 different projects at an expanded set of venues this year. Ticket costs (generally $13) for each show go directly to the artists, though an additional one-time "Fringe Tag" purchase of $7 supports the festival at large and serves as a cool keepsake. There are so many show options in so many venues and spaces around town. To help you get started planning your own itinerary, check out a preview and some show picks from KPBS' self-described "Fringe-aholic," Beth Accomando.

Through May 24 | Multiple locations | $20 | MORE INFO

'Purpose'

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' "Purpose" won both the Pulitzer Prize for drama and the Tony Award for best play in 2025, joining a small and elite cohort of dual winners like Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesmen," Tony Kushner's "Angels in America" and Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton." "Purpose" follows a prominent Black family in Chicago with political clout and deep community ties. This West Coast premiere is directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg.

May 12 - June 7 | La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Dr., UC San Diego | $30-$99 | MORE INFO

Dahlia Katz / The Old Globe Playwright and actor Ins Choi is shown on stage in The Old Globe's production of "Kim's Convenience."

'Kim’s Convenience'

Ins Choi's "Kim’s Convenience" is a 2011 play that inspired the Canadian Netflix show of the same name, following the Kim family, a Korean family in Toronto. It's based on Choi's life — his uncle owned a convenience store called Kim's Grocer — and explores family struggles amid a gentrifying backdrop. The Old Globe's production is the San Diego premiere of the play, starring Choi and directed by Weni Mengesha, who originally directed the play for the Toronto-based Soulpepper Theater.

May 15 - June 14 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $69-$107 | MORE INFO

Books

Healing Through Connection: Reading

Six California writers and poets who recently published new books will read together at "Healing Through Connection." Each author's work is rooted in healing, place and community. Hosted by Joy Saler Drees, the readers are fiction writer Taylor García, poet Rooja Mohassessy, San Diego poet Jane Yevgenia Muschenetz, poet Dion O'Reilly, writer Marivi Soliven and fiction writer Emily Jon Tobias. Arrive early: The first 25 guests will get a free zine.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16 | Verbatim Books, 3793 30th St., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Dance

MiraCosta College Presents: 'Moving Pictures' 2026

Faculty and student choreographers from MiraCosta College's dance department will present new works on the theme of "Moving Pictures." Artistic director Dave Massey directs this great opportunity to catch a diverse performance by emerging choreographers and contemporary dancers.

7:30 p.m. Thursday - Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14-17 | MiraCosta College, 1 Barnard Dr., Oceanside | $12-$17 | MORE INFO

Film

Saltwater Cinema: Seeing Marine Worlds on Film

This dual screening features two short experimental films about marine life: James Delisio's "Lobsteropolis" and Shelby Prichard's "Fathomless.” Delisio will join Michael Trigilio for a post-screening conversation.

7 p.m. Friday, May 15 | Scanners Archive, 3131 Adams Ave., Normal Heights | MORE INFO

'Dreams Beyond Tomorrow': Fine Art Exhibition & Documentary Screening

Over the course of a year, artist Galina Semeova documented the lives of women living with stage IV metastatic breast cancer and used artificial intelligence technology to imagine a future that terminal diagnoses can make feel out of reach. A documentary by filmmaker Erin Pedersen, inspired by the stories and the women, will screen at 2:30 p.m. during the opening reception.

1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17 | Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch, 365 F St., Chula Vista | Free | MORE INFO

Festivals and more

Regenerate: Eco-Performance Fest

Works of theater, music and dance by Dan Schifrin, Livya Howard-Yashar, Michelle Shofet and musical act Heavy Meadow are inspired by ecology and conservation. The performances take place outdoors at Coastal Roots Farm as part of JFest.