San Diego Fringe Festival returns with more shows, venues and global spotlight

San Diego International Fringe Festival returns for its 14th year to celebrate unburied, uncensored creativity from here and abroad. This year, it expands its footprint and prepares to welcome global leaders for the World Fringe Congress.

San Diego International Fringe embraces the weird and the wonderful, the unexpected and the profound. It’s wild, innovative and audacious.

On the fringes of the Fringe

For 10 years Kata Pierce-Morgan has been spearheading a vibrant fringe of the Fringe through her shows at Les Girls Theater and, more recently, by providing venues for other Fringe artists.

"We're here for our third year of the International Fringe Festival based at 49th and Logan Multicultural Complex," Pierce-Morgan said. "I can hardly wait to show you the third venue. It's called Golden Corpse Theater. Where there's art, there's hope."

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Kata Pierce-Morgan on the Les Girls Theater stage before a rehearsal of her new San Diego Fringe play, "Simmer." April 29, 2026.

No one embodies the Fringe spirit better than Pierce-Morgan.

To prove that point, she noted that there is one "dead" body in the theater — a reclining female figure that symbolizes the theater's name. That is typical of the quirkiness you find at Fringe.

Pierce-Morgan is not just an artist with a show, she is also the owner of a Lincoln Park property she rechristened the 49th and Logan Multicultural Complex to bring arts and culture to an underserved community and to help Fringe as it searched for new and affordable venues.

Shaun Davis is the producing director of San Diego Fringe. He has been focused on creating hubs for the festival where people can see multiple shows at a cluster of venues since that makes it more likely people will stay longer. And Pierce-Morgan makes her three-venue hub very inviting by offering free coffee, drinks and snacks.

"This is incredible," Davis said as he walked through Golden Corpse Theater, which months before was just a cluttered dance studio and storage space. "It's an incredible space, and I can't wait to be able to start using it and inaugurate it for the San Diego International Fringe Festival."

Golden Corpse Theater joins No Limits and New Destiny as 2026 Fringe venues. They are small, intimate spaces ideal for one-person shows. There is also gated parking for 60 cars.

At 78, Pierce-Morgan rarely stops moving. She has to finish Golden Corpse Theater for this week, has a new show for Fringe, plus multiple properties to manage. So it’s hard to get her to focus on one thing.

She did sit down for an interview about her new social justice show drawing on San Diego history — a history I chronicled in Stripper Energy: Fighting Back from the Fringes, which documented her decades-long battle against abuse, harassment and marginalization while working as a dancer at Les Girls Theater, which she now owns. Her new show tackles something she only alluded to in the video podcast series — the mob.

"I did bring a magic marker so that if I accidentally mention names, which I don't do, I'm ready. We will redact my words," Pierce-Morgan said.

Pierce-Morgan uses art to address past trauma through an entertaining lens.

She said: "My current show, also autobiographical, tracing back into San Diego's nefarious past, takes place in 1973, and I've called it 'Simmer: What's Cooking?'"

And what’s cooking is a story about Lolo and the mob. Lolo opens the show by addressing the women in the audience and saying, "Let’s join the ranks of being made, not just laid." Her slogan is that she is "the bust you can trust."

Pierce-Morgan added: "In 1973, the streets of San Diego downtown were run by the mob. And of course, being a dancer at that time, you know, that was part of my life history. Remember, it was the Hells Angels, the bikers, the mob, the vice. I mean, it was a pretty colorful environment for us."

And it is a perfect backdrop for a story about women pushing against stereotypes.

"Sometimes the show's hard to understand," Pierce-Morgan confessed. "But you know, it really doesn't matter. It's about the breath that you take as you're watching it, you know, how you change in what you're seeing or your perspective. It comes just from a guttural sense or instinctive sense.

That’s because she's a poet, and her shows are unabashedly avant-garde and blissfully defiant of theater conventions. If she inherits some marionettes from a late friend, she’ll find a way to add them to the show. If current events anger her, she’ll find a way to satirize them — look for Trump and the pope — and if, after months of rehearsal, she crosses paths with an interesting artist, she’ll rewrite the show for them.

When asked about the aerialist in her show, Pierce-Morgan said, "That was an accident. It wasn't like I woke up and said, 'I need to have an aerialist in my show.'"

But now she does. Danielle Cohen plays HiYa Power, who performs on both silks and the lyra.

"Here comes Hiya Power coming down on the silks to the live pianist," Pierce-Morgan explained. "And so she is the one who will resolve the unresolvable, and perhaps she can save the day."

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Kate Brill is one of the older dancers performing in "Simmer." April 29, 2026.

Pierce-Morgan also insists on using older dancers.

"I just love them to pieces because they have so much to offer, and I like to use experienced dancers who maybe are considered past their prime," Pierce-Morgan added. "So I love the whole idea of having multigenerational. I think that it promotes the storytelling that is part of the show."

Storytelling that uses art to heal and offer hope. Pierce-Morgan's shows and venues feel like part of the rejuvenation of San Diego Fringe.

Tom Steward / San Diego Fringe Tom Steward and B.J. Robinson perform in "An Audience With Robinson Crusoe" at San Diego State University's Prebys Theater, a new venue for San Diego Fringe this year.

Fringe expansion

San Diego International Fringe has faced obstacles over the years. Its earlier home base, the Spreckels Theater, was sold, so it had to relocate. Then COVID forced a hiatus and reboot. But this year is about growth and expansion.

In addition to welcoming a new venue at 49th and Logan Multicultural Complex, Davis is also excited about returning to San Diego State University to add venues. Last year, Fringe had a film event at SDSU, and this year it will feature live shows.

"They are partnering with us," Davis said. "So we've got three venues there. We're doing the SDSU Main Stage, formerly the Don Powell, the Prebys Theater and the Experimental there."

Poway Shakespeare / San Diego Fringe Experience the Bard’s most visceral scenes, from the battlefield stakes of "Henry V" and the fiery tensions of "Romeo and Juliet" to the sharp-tongued duels of "Much Ado About Nothing." Immediate, unfiltered and wildly entertaining, this production features live swordplay as sharp as the classic wit. Poway Shakespeare, a new professional theatre company, debuts this thrilling collection in its own dedicated venue at Old Poway Park.

Fringe is also extending the reach of its BYOV, or Bring Your Own Venue, north to Poway and south to Ensenada, where San Diego Fringe founder and CEO Kevin Charles Patterso now lives.

"It seemed like the perfect opportunity for us to add a venue down in this expat community I live in," Patterson said. "And we're just looking at it as a pilot to try it out."

This year, San Diego Fringe is proud to host the World Fringe Congress. Holly Lombardo is the managing director of the international organization, which turns 20 next year.

Dean Misdale / San Diego Fringe Australian drag sensation and two-time Fringe World Best Cabaret & Variety Show winner Dean Misdale makes their U.S. debut at the San Diego International Fringe Festival with "Life’s A Drag," a disco-drenched cabaret packed with powerhouse vocals, outrageous storytelling and glittering glamour.

"And what we set out to do is connect Fringe festival directors and producers all over the world together and support them with creating new festivals and to share knowledge between festivals," Lombardo said. "And now we support 300 Fringe festivals all over the world, all in different shapes and sizes from the Edinburgh Fringe, which is the longest-standing and largest in the world, to some of the smaller ones, you know, with 10, 15 events."

Attending an early World Fringe Congress was life-changing for Patterson.

"It was so inspirational that from that time and that visit, I said, 'This is what I want to do,'" Patterson said. "But what it brings to San Diego and what makes it special for us having it in San Diego is it puts us in this global arts and culture spotlight."

But it’s doing so at a challenging time, with the festival facing potentially severe budget cuts and artists facing obstacles to travel.

"We had one of our groups from Italy, not only were they denied a visa, they were told that they couldn't reapply for 10 years. So that was kind of shocking," Davis said.

Davis also had to contend with the new paid parking policies in Balboa Park, and that impacted how he schedules shows.

"I did not do daytime shows in Balboa Park this year," Davis said. "I've got one group that's doing some early shows only because they can only be here for one day. But for all the other shows, we don't start Balboa Park until 6 p.m. so that we can avoid having our audiences have to pay for parking."

Being able to creatively pivot is just one reason Lombardo loves Fringe and calls herself a Fringe-aholic.

"What excites me about them is the innovation and the forward thinking and the generosity of spirit that comes with the people that run them and the artists that take part in them and the venues that support them," Lombardo said. "It's lively, it's invigorating, the tickets are not expensive. It is a very exciting place to be, and the more you immerse yourself into it, the more you will get out of it, basically. And that goes for everybody — artists, festival directors and audiences."

Cam Porter / San Diego Fringe Cam Porter's "Just to Be Close to You" is a top pick for the 2026 San Diego International Fringe Festival.

As a certified Fringe-aholic myself, I encourage everyone to at least dip a toe into Fringe and sample one show or spend an evening at one hub to experience the uncensored, audacious spirit that is uniquely Fringe.

San Diego Fringe launches tomorrow with a free preview night at Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater and continues through May 24 at multiple locations.