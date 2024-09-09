5 book events in San Diego this fall

TJ Klune and Daniel Henning: 'Somewhere Beyond the Sea'

MacMillan Publishers The audiobook cover for "Somewhere Beyond the Sea" by TJ Klune, read by Daniel Henning, is shown.

Fans of the 2020 best-selling fantasy novel, “The House in the Cerulean Sea” will be excited to revisit a beloved magical family in the upcoming sequel, “Somewhere Beyond the Sea.”

The book follows Arthur Parnassus, headmaster of Marsyas Island Orphanage. When he is called to testify about his upbringing on the island — and the abuse he experienced as an orphan under government care —he finds himself in a fight for the well-being of his family and all magical beings.

Author TJ Klune will be in-conversation with audiobook narrator Daniel Henning about the book in an off-site event hosted by Mysterious Galaxy. There will be a 30-minute presentation followed by a Q&A. Tickets — which include pre-signed copies of the book — are required.

Details: TJ Klune and Daniel Henning. 7 p.m. on Sept. 12. Mission Bay High School, 2475 Grand Ave., Pacific Beach. $28.99 plus tax and fees.

Blackstone Publishing The book cover for "Life in the Key of G" by Kenny G and Philip Lerman is shown.

Kenny G: 'Life in the Key of G'

The best-selling, Grammy Award-winning, oft-imitated saxophonist is coming to San Diego to discuss his new memoir, “Life in the Key of G.”

The book traces Kenny G’s upbringing in Seattle to the present, diving into his musical roots and all the lessons he’s learned along the way.

Kenny G will be in-conversation about the book in a joint event with Warwick's and the University of San Diego’s College of Arts and Sciences and Humanities Center. Tickets are required.

Details: Kenny G. 7 p.m. on Oct. 1. University of San Diego's Shiley Theatre, 5998 Alcala Park Way, Linda Vista. $28.99 plus tax & fees.

Penguin Random House The book cover of "Simone" by Viet Thanh Nguyen and Minnie Phan is shown.

Viet Thanh Nguyen: 'Simone'

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s upcoming children’s book, “Simone” tells the story of a Vietnamese American girl after her family home is threatened by a wildfire.

Illustrated by Minnie Pham, the book explores displacement and the importance of art and creative expression for young people.

Nguyen will be doing a storytime in Scripps Ranch followed by a signing, facilitated by Library Shop SD. The event is free and open to the public.

Details: Viet Thanh Nguyen. 10 a.m. on Oct. 18. Scripps Miramar Ranch Library, 10301 Scripps Lake Drive, Scripps Ranch. Free.

North Park Main Street Patrons browse through books at the summer North Park book fair, July 17, 2021.

North Park Book Fair

Earlier this year, Verbatim Books launched a downsized, but more intimate edition of its annual open-air book festival. But this October, the book fair is back in full swing. Over 100 vendor booths will take up three blocks of North Park and its mini park, including San Diego bookstores, comic stores, literary collectives, small presses, local authors and artists.

There will also be a range of activities, from author signings and storytimes to live performances and music. Fair goers can also catch costume contests to get in the Halloween spirit. The North Park Book Fair is free.

Details: North Park Book Fair. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26. North Park Way from Ray St. to Granada St. and the North Park Mini Park. Free.

Entangled/Amara Press The cover for Lauren Marie Fleming's novel "Because Fat Girl" is shown.

Lauren Marie Fleming: 'Because Fat Girl'

Imperial County-raised author Lauren Marie Fleming will make her rom-com debut with the upcoming novel, “Because Fat Girl.” It follows Diana Smith, a queer, plus-sized filmmaker with aspirations of making it in Hollywood and directing movies that reflect her community. In spite of grief and other personal setbacks, Diana finds herself in a whirlwind romance that opens up new doors, although the newfound fame might come with a cost.

Fleming will discuss the book with authors Caroline Fowler Davis and Sarina Dahlan in a 30-minute presentation followed by a Q&A. Tickets are required.

Details: Lauren Marie Fleming. 1 p.m. on Oct. 27. Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore, 3555 Rosecrans St. #107, Sports Arena. $17.99 plus tax and fees.