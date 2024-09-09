San Diego's best arts and culture this Fall 2024

This fall, discover our picks for the best art and culture in San Diego, including visual art, theater, dance, music and literature — and even some picks for kids.
Read on for roundups of events, but also a chance to get to know some of the creative people sharing their art with San Diego.
Spotlight on local artists
Our top 5 picks
Calendar
Carlos Castro Arias: 'The Splinter In The Eye'
Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 10 AM
Ongoing until January 11, 2025
Athenaeum Music & Arts Library
Roman de Salvo 'O Petravia'
Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 2 PM
Ongoing until October 19, 2024
Two Rooms
Port of Entry Live @ World Design Experience San Diego
Sunday, September 22, 2024 from 2 PM to 5:30 PM
KPBS Conrad Prebys Media Complex at Copley Center
$10.00
"WELCOME HOME!!" – Jacobs Music Center Opening Night
Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 6 PM
Jacobs Music Center
$113-$177
San Diego Ballet presents 'Firebird and Mambomania'
Friday, October 11, 2024 at 7 PM
Ongoing until October 12, 2024
Joan B. Kroc Theatre
San Diego Halloween Film Festival 2024
Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 7 PM
Cinema Under The Stars
San Diego Arab Film Festival Fall Showcase 'The Teacher'
Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 7 PM
Museum of Photographic Arts at the San Diego Museum of Art (MOPA @ SDMA) in Balboa Park
$12-15
San Diego Italian Film Festival 2024
Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 7 PM
Ongoing until October 12, 2024
Multiple locations
Join the discussion! One Book, One San Diego Author Event with Chanel Miller
Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 7 PM
University of San Diego
Free
Oceanside Dia de los Muertos Festival
Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 10 AM to 5 PM
Oceanside Civic Center
Free