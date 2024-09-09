Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Fall Arts Guide 2024
MCASD senior curator Jill Dawsey is shown standing near art from "For Dear Life: Art, Medicine, and Disability" in an undated photo. The works shown are Judith Scott's 1997 mixed media and string sculpture, "Untitled," and Jay DeFeo's 1989 series of graphite on paper, "Untitled (Reflections of Africa series)." Jill is wearing black pants and boots, a pink shirt, and a black cardigan. She has her hands tucked in her pockets, and she is looking at the camera and smiling slightly. She has brown hair and light skin.
Stacy Keck
/
MCASD
MCASD senior curator Jill Dawsey is shown standing near art from "For Dear Life: Art, Medicine, and Disability" in an undated photo. The works shown are Judith Scott's 1997 mixed media and string work, "Untitled," and Jay DeFeo's 1989 series of graphite on paper, "Untitled (Reflections of Africa series)."

Art, disability and learning to hold on

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Calendar Editor and Producer
Published September 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

There's one moment that stands out for Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego curator Jill Dawsey when it comes to the relationship between visual art and disability.

In 2014, she encountered a sculpture by artist Park McArthur that made her breath catch. The sculpture, "Blue Snowflake Commode," is made from a metal stand that evokes a hospital IV drip. A pair of torn pajama pants — their blue snowflake print evoking hospital gown fabric — hang from the stand.

Park McArthur's 2014 sculpture "Blue Snowflake Commode": A pair of torn pajama pants hang from a metal stand. Another sculpture made of a single loading dock bumper titled Passive Vibration Isolation is bolted to a white wall behind the pajamas. A radiator painted white can also be seen behind the pajama sculpture which stands on grey and black checkered flooring.
Timo Ohler
Park McArthur's 2014 sculpture "Blue Snowflake Commode" was one of the first pieces of art that curator Jill Dawsey saw after her own disability diagnosis to tackle issues of health, sickness and disability.

"The reason the pajamas are worn and frayed is because the artist's family and friends help her into and out of her clothes and into and out of bed every evening," Dawsey said.

The piece hit Dawsey at a pivotal time in her life, shortly after learning of her own disability.

"I was just so struck and amazed that an artist was making work around these very personal issues."
--Jill Dawsey

"I was just so struck and amazed that an artist was making work around these very personal issues. It was eye-opening to me, and it was not long after I had been diagnosed with my own disability. So it really kind of shifted my perspective," Dawsey said.

McArthur's "Blue Snowflake Commode" is part of the "For Dear Life" exhibit opening this month at Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. It's part of a major initiative from the Getty, "PST ART: Art and Science Collide." It's also the first major museum exhibit to survey issues of disability and health in American art in this period.

"For Dear Life" goes decade-by-decade, beginning with the 1960s and the disability rights movement that has its roots in California. The exhibit tackles stigma, medicine and medical authority, activism, epidemics like HIV/AIDS and breast cancer, substance use, caretaking and more. And in the 2010s, McArthur (who is a 2024 Guggenheim fellow) and other significant American artists like Simone Leigh revolutionized the conversation around disability and expression. The period of time covered by the exhibit spans to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when disability awareness and activism experienced another significant transformation.

A photograph of a Black woman wearing a stylized nurse's uniform with puffed sleeves and a black pinafore, who holds a stethoscope as she interacts with a Black woman who is seated and has a blood pressure cuff on her right arm.
Simone Leigh
In 2014, American artist Simone Leigh created a social practice artwork, "The Free People's Medical Clinic" in Brooklyn, New York, an homage to the Black Panther Party's community service programs in the 1960s and '70s. The clinic-meets-art-installation provided a broad range of healthcare to Black women, and is documented in photography form in MCASD's exhibit "For Dear Life."

Niki de Saint Phalle and 'moving westward' for health

San Diego has long been considered a hub for medical science and biotechnology — and Dawsey said that the county's adjacency to the medical tourism hub in Tijuana sets the region as a revelatory backdrop for an exhibition about medicine in art.

She also pointed out that historically, many artists have moved westward for health reasons — and this phenomenon also wrote part of her own history.

"My own grandfather moved here from the South to San Diego because of a couple different health conditions, one of which I inherited. So as a third-generation San Diegan, the fact that I'm even here was motivated by health conditions."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"For Dear Life" studies how health intervenes in life and art — including those geographical changes.

For example, French artist Niki de Saint Phalle moved to San Diego's coastal desert climate towards the end of her life to ease rheumatoid arthritis and lung problems from the toxic materials she'd long used to sculpt.

"La Peste," a 1986 mixed media work by Niki de Saint Phalle: A series of cartoonish skulls frame the left half of a colorful wall relief, which is dominated by a red reptilian monster that anthropomorphizes La Peste [the plague] of the title. On the composition's right side, human faces frame flowers, a sun and moon, and a hand, or Hamsa symbol, that floats at the apex of a mountain.
Niki Charitable Art Foundation
/
Acatos CDs
"La Peste," or "the plague," is a 1986 assemblage work by Niki de Saint Phalle. It's featured in MCASD's "For Dear Life," opening Sept. 19, 2024. Saint Phalle moved to San Diego for health reasons and lived here and worked prolifically until her death in 2002.

'Reductive lenses'

Artist identity and biography can be "reductive lenses" for art, Dawsey said. Defining an artist by their disability is problematic — something that the curators wanted to keep in mind for a project like "For Dear Life." Often, the connection to disability, illness, medicine or art is just one component of complex art.

"All of us exceed or sometimes are misaligned with the labels that are placed on us, so I think many queer and disabled people resist disclosing their identities. Even many artists in our exhibition don't specifically name what kind of disability they have. It's really not so much about autobiography as it is about the personal," Dawsey said.

She also said that popular culture has a tendency to talk about artists and disability through the lens of "overcoming" or "triumphing" over their conditions, which is not something they were interested in doing with this exhibit.

"Illness and disability is something each of us experience throughout our lives or will eventually experience. In many ways, what we all share is our bodily vulnerability."
--Jill Dawsey

"We use the term disabled or disability in a really broad and inclusive way to suggest affinities between a wide range of conditions, and to think about the fact that illness and disability is something each of us experience throughout our lives or will eventually experience," Dawsey said. "In many ways, what we all share is our bodily vulnerability."

Recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggest that one in four Americans identifies as living with disability.

"It is such a prevalent experience in our culture, and it's one that isn't talked about enough," Dawsey said.

Three works of art by Carlos Castro Arias from his forthcoming solo exhibition, "The Splinter in the Eye," are shown side-by-side.
Arts & Culture
5 art exhibits to see in San Diego this fall
Julia Dixon Evans

Accessibility: 'I always want more places to sit down'

Working on this project has also helped her understand her role as a curator in making museums accessible for more people.

"I know when I go to museums, I always want more places to sit down," Dawsey said.

So, the museum added chairs. Chairs that are also works of art, of course, but they're meant to be used.

Other accessibility considerations include audio descriptions, large print labels, captions and transcripts for all video works, American Sign Language interpretations for public programs, improved directional signage in the museum, and a new "calm room" for respite from sensory overload.

'Hold on for dear life'

Curator Jill Dawsey is shown in front of a work of art by Christine Sun Kim. The art is black paint in thin, swooping lines rising up from an "f" shape. Jill has brown hair and light skin, with blue eyes and red lipstick. She is waring a black jacket and her hands are in her pockets. She is smiling slightly.
Stacy Keck
/
MCASD
Curator Jill Dawsey is shown in front of a work of art by Christine Sun Kim, "Overly Ambitious Futures," which is part of MCASD's "For Dear Life" exhibition on view Sept. 19, 2024 through Feb. 2, 2025.

Dawsey said that one of the things she'll take away from her work on this exhibit is the idea of leaning on others and depending on community and relationships of care. In fact, interdependence is where the exhibition's title was born, in the expression "Hold on for dear life."

"We all have this notion of individualism, or the bootstraps mentality of American culture. We sort of imagine we do things on our own, and then when we really think about it, we're all dependent on others. And consciously bringing that to mind, that the ways in which life itself is a collaboration, always, as is making an exhibition and art itself. The advisory group who I've been in dialogue with, that's one of the nicest outcomes, is feeling like there is this community here," Dawsey said.

The museum worked with an advisory committee made up of local artists, curators, educators and advocates who are living with disabilities or are caregivers.

The group includes Amanda Cachia, Alexia Arani, Bhavna Mehta, Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio, Elizabeth Rooklidge and Akiko Surai.

A spin off exhibition, "Picturing Health," opens at Best Practice gallery in Bread and Salt in November. Some of the contemporary, local artists included in that show are Philip Brun Del Re, Maria Mathioudakis, and artists from the advisory committee: Mehta, Ortiz-Rubio, Surai and curator Rooklidge.

"For me, one of the most important things to have emerged from the show is this community around art and disability here in San Diego. We are not the only ones who are doing this kind of work," Dawsey said.

MCASD senior curator Jill Dawsey is shown standing in front of Juanita McNeely's 1997 work, "From the Black Space II." The art is part of "For Dear Life: Art, Medicine, and Disability," on view Sept. 19, 2024 through Feb. 2, 2025. Jill is wearing a black jacket, pants and boots, with a pink shirt. Her brown hair is down, and her hands are in her pockets. She has light skin and is smiling towards the camera. The seven large panels of art has brightly colored figures in various shapes and movements.
Stacy Keck
/
MCASD
MCASD senior curator Jill Dawsey is shown standing in front of Juanita McNeely's 1997 work, "From the Black Space II." The art is part of "For Dear Life: Art, Medicine, and Disability," on view Sept. 19, 2024 through Feb. 2, 2025.

A public concern in the public sphere

For Dawsey, connection and accessibility come from speaking out.

"It's really important, I think, to position disability in relationship to a public culture, because it's something that so often used to be kept in the private sphere. It was seen as a private concern. Even just the vulnerability of me talking here about these issues in the public context, but I think it's really important to look at community and to think about the ways that we are all interdependent and rely on one another," Dawsey said.

Those frayed pajama pants come to mind.

Despite being nervous about speaking out about her own experience with disability and chronic illness, Dawsey pointed to a quote from the memoir of artist and HIV/AIDS activist David Wojnarowicz, who has work in the exhibit:

"Each public disclosure of private reality becomes something of a magnet that can attract others with a similar frame of reference," he wrote.

"For Dear Life: Art, Medicine, and Disability"
On view Sept. 19, 2024 through Feb. 2, 2025.
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla.
Free public opening with tours and exhibition film screenings: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

An undated graphic shows various San Diego artists with a text overlaying reading "KPBS Fall Arts Guide 2024."
San Diego's best arts and culture this fall
This fall, discover our picks for the best art and culture in San Diego, including visual art, theater, dance, music and literature — and even some picks for kids.
Explore →
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Tags

Arts & Culture Visual Arts
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene. Previously, Julia wrote the weekly Culture Report for Voice of San Diego and has reported on arts, culture, books, music, television, dining, the outdoors and more for The A.V. Club, Literary Hub and San Diego CityBeat. She studied literature at UCSD (where she was an oboist in the La Jolla Symphony), and is a published novelist and short fiction writer. She is the founder of Last Exit, a local reading series and literary journal, and she won the 2019 National Magazine Award for Fiction. Julia lives with her family in North Park and loves trail running, vegan tacos and live music.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
Got a question or tip for KPBS/Arts?

More News