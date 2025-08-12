SANDAG launches zero-emission transportation program in Southeast San Diego

The San Diego Association of Governments Tuesday began a four-year pilot project to offer an electric, on-demand transportation service in Southeast San Diego.

In neighborhoods such as Chollas View, Emerald Hills and Mount Hope, residents can use the new Southeastern Connect by going through the Via San Diego mobile app or calling 619-413-9986.

"This new connection will allow people to get around Southeastern communities in a more convenient way, providing low-cost access to essential places like supermarkets, hospitals, educational institutions, employment centers and our transit network," said SANDAG Transportation Committee Vice Chair and San Diego Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera.

"By making it easy and cheap to reach jobs and services without a car, SE Connect is helping address the rising cost of living that makes it hard for so many San Diegans to make it."

By partnering with the Urban Collaborative Project at Market Creek Plaza, SANDAG brought the on-demand, shared transportation service — also known as microtransit — to another area of the county. The new service, operated by Via Transportation, will provide zero-emission rides for up to four passengers within the Southeastern community, according to the agency.

"This new zero-emission neighborhood transportation service is an important addition for Southeastern San Diego communities," said Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego. "Thanks in part to federal support, this service will help residents to stay connected and get where they need to go."

Courtesy of SANDAG A woman gets into a Via San Diego van in an undated photo.

Southeastern Connect will be free through November. According to SANDAG, during the first three months, ridership data will be gathered to determine fare implementation options. Riders can also request wheelchair- accessible vehicles.

"Southeastern Connect is a promising step toward cleaner, more accessible, and equitable transportation in neighborhoods that deserve more options," said Sen. Dr. Akilah Weber Pierson, D-San Diego.

The $3.8 million pilot program is being funded through a combination of federal, state and local sources. Funders include SANDAG, the city of San Diego and the Clean Mobility Options program.

"Southeastern Connect is more than a transportation project. It connects our neighborhoods and delivers a clean, zero-emission transit option that improves public health, and further protects our Chollas Creek Watershed — building a safer, healthier Southeastern San Diego," City Councilman Henry Foster III said.

"Community voice and resident action are at the heart of our work at the Urban Collaborative Project," Urban Collaborative Project CEO Brian Pollard said. "Without our community's consistent engagement, Southeastern Connect would not have been possible. We are thrilled to see it come to life and serve our neighborhoods. We extend our gratitude to all partners for listening, truly collaborating, and making this vision a reality."

More information can be found at SANDAG.org/seconnect.