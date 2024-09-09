5 art exhibits to see in San Diego this fall

Carlos Castro Arias: 'The Splinter in the Eye' | Athenaeum Music & Arts Library

Artist Carlos Castro Arias lives and works in San Diego, Tijuana and Bogota, Colombia. His work is embroiled in myth and histories, with an insightful and piercing glance at the intersection of myth and modern society or popular culture — and he takes a prolifically broad approach to material and format, ranging from stained glass, tapestry, found objects, sculpture, painting, drawing, installation, mixed media, video, sound and even actual fire.

In a new exhibit at the Athenaeum Music & Art Gallery, Castro Arias's "The Splinter in the Eye" is a reflection on trauma, memory and identity, using painting, sculpture and installation. Seeing art in the Athenaeum's La Jolla space often adds a hint of antiquity — the dark wood of the old building, the faint fragrance of old books — and I am especially curious to see the interplay of Castro Arias' memory- and time-defying work with that environment.

Details: Carlos Castro Arias: "The Splinter in the Eye" Oct. 18, 2024 through Jan. 11, 2025. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Free.

Philipp Scholz Ritterman Roman de Salvo's 2019 mural, "McCairn," is shown installed in La Jolla. The mural has been removed, and de Salvo has salvaged and repurposed it into new works of art, to be shown at Two Rooms Sept. 15 through Oct. 19, 2024.

Roman de Salvo: 'O Petravia' | Two Rooms

Former local sculptor and installation artist Roman de Salvo will hold a solo exhibition at the new Two Rooms gallery in La Jolla. Part of the exhibit is a salvaged 2019 mural, " McCairn ," that was installed on a La Jolla billboard as part of the Murals of La Jolla program — when this mural was recently taken down, de Salvo said it spurred a reflection on and a deeper exploration of his process.

"In 'O Petravia' I've revisited certain aspects of my approach to McCairn in creating new works. One aspect is the representation of my deeds through photographs. The construction of a free-standing mountain monogram on top of McGinty Mountain was visible in Bird Rock because of my photos. What other deeds in adventurous locations might I do and document with pictures?" de Salvo mused over email. "Another core gesture of the show has to do with an interest in extending the lifespan of pictures. Making postcards out of the salvaged 'McCairn' vinyl is part of that cause."

The show will feature photography from a shoot on the actual Bird Rock formation off the coast of La Jolla; several ceramic sculptures, and what de Salvo referred to as "60 of the smallest sculptures of my career" — tiny abstract birds made from beach pebbles.

De Salvo's work is marked by curiosity toward nature and human impact, and his astonishing ability to capture and shape artworks that are as much a sculpture as they are something else, whether it's a cairn, a billboard or a giant drinking fountain . There's a thoughtfulness, a drive for unique preservation, and a deep sense of wonder in his art.

Details: Roman de Salvo: "O Petravia.". Sept. 15 through Oct. 19. Gallery hours are by appointment. Two Rooms, 5560 La Jolla Blvd., Floor 2, Ste. D. La Jolla. Free.

Angela Tiatia / OMA Angela Tiatia's "Holding On" is part of the PST: ART exhibit "Transformative Currents: Art and Action in the Pacific Ocean," on view Sept. 7, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025.

'PST ART: Art & Science Collide' | Multiple Museums

This is sneaky, but I'm using this remarkable, region-wide collaboration with the Getty's PST ART program to basically double this listicle. PST ART is a program of the Getty, bringing together 60 Southern California exhibitions around a single (though fascinatingly broad) theme: the intersection of science with art.

The last iteration of PST ART was "Pacific Standard Time" which ran from September 2017 through January 2018. This time, the San Diego-region is presenting the following PST exhibits:



Ron Kerner A 20th century cotton and indigo textile from the Yoruba people in Nigeria is shown in an undated photo. It's part of Mingei International Museum's "Blue Gold" exhibition.

San Diego Design Week: World Design Experience | Multiple Locations

While San Diego's annual fall Design Week is always a significant gathering of all things design, this year it's a global event. One of the anchor points of our binational region's World Design Capital designation, the week of programming is intended to reflect and celebrate the importance of design in ideas of belonging — particularly in the border region.

Courtesy of the artist Artist and graphic novelist Charles Glaubitz is shown in an undated photo, holding his volumes of "Starseeds."

Design Week features close to 100 programs, panels, tours, exhibitions, performances, culinary events, workshops, film screenings and lectures, spotlighting architecture, visual art and design, gaming, food and drink, animation, industrial design, landscape design, user experience and interface design — to name a few. Events are held across San Diego and Tijuana.

Don't miss the Port of Entry Live event with our KPBS Port of Entry crew and artist and graphic novelist Charles Glaubitz and actor and filmmaker Giancarlo Ruiz. The discussion, which will take place here in our newly renovated KPBS studios, is from 2-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, and costs $10.

Another event on my radar is the Klaman Africa Vibe Festival, themed around the origins of textile art in Africa, with a fashion show, arts and crafts for kids, plus an evening event with music from the Gene Perry Afro Salsa Jazz Duo and the Afro Rumba Caribbean Jazz Quintet. It takes place Sept. 21 at UC San Diego Park & Market. $10-$60.

While some workshops and special events have a cost or require tickets, many Design Week functions are free. Some events are virtual or hybrid format.

Details: World Design Experience Powered by San Diego Design Week. Sept. 19-25. Multiple locations. Prices vary.

Christina Valenzuela "Energy Field" is a 2022 oil painting by artist Christina Valenzuela. The work will be part of "Picturing Health," which opens at Best Practice Nov. 9, 2024.

'Picturing Health' | Best Practice

Curated by Elizabeth Rooklidge, a curator, professor, artist and scholar on disability in art, this exhibition at Best Practice (inside Bread and Salt) includes work by local artists Philip Brun Del Re, Maria Mathioudakis, Bhavna Mehta, Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio, Rooklidge, Akiko Surai and Christina Valenzuela. Many of these artists comprise the advisory committee for the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's "For Dear Life" exhibition (a major historical survey of disability in art) — and it's significant that these living, local artists also have a space and exhibition to showcase their own work on disability, illness and impairment.

Each artist brings a unique approach and style, and many will be familiar to San Diego visual art audiences. Brun Del Re's text-based work is accessible, disruptive and delightful; Mathioudakis' sculpture is profound and simultaneously beautiful and disturbing; Mehta's papercut and embroidery works are stunning both in scale and detail; Ortiz-Rubio's murals and large-scale works often play with concepts of physics, memory and time; Rooklidge's recent series, "Sick Women," collects and collages stills of women in their sick beds in modern cinema; and Surai's work draws on a variety of mediums like embroidery, collage, photography, drawing, found objects and poetry to insightfully comment on highly researched concepts like memory, neurology and more.

Details: "Picturing Health". Nov. 9 through Dec. 14. Best Practice, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.