5 dance performances to see in San Diego this fall

The Rosin Box Project: 'Ghost Light Masquerade' | The Soap Factory

Every year, contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project adds a touch more mystique to their Halloween-appropriate "Ghost Light Masquerade" performance series. Centering on the choreography of founder Carly Topazio with help from company dancer/choreographer Bethany Green, the project is inspired by the history of superstition and hauntings in the theatrical world. Theaters would often leave a single light bulb lit on the stage overnight, in the hopes that it would fend off hauntings.

The Rosin Box Project has a knack for inventive, highly narrative dance programs with gorgeous, athletic and whimsical choreography and powerful, immersive sets. For "Ghost Light," the space is designed as a "promenade" performance, which means guests can wander between distinct sets and explore each mini stage. Some seating is available if needed, and audiences are welcome to join the fun by wearing their own masquerade masks or even dancing.

Details: The Rosin Box Project: "Ghost Light Masquerade." Oct. 24-30. The Soap Factory, 2995 Commercial St., Logan Heights. $60.

Courtesy of the artist Dancer Giovanna Francisco is shown in an undated photo at Art Produce.

Disco Riot: 'S P A C E Rising Showcase' | City Heights Performance Annex

This year, contemporary dance and movement company Disco Riot has expanded their S P A C E residency project to encourage emerging artists as well as promote collaboration and alliances amongst dancers and artmakers.

Artists include Karina Wilson and Patrick Li, who are in residence at Culture Shock San Diego. Their work looks at the intersection of interpersonal connection with technology. Giovanna Francisco and Briele Melahn are in residence at Malashock Dance. Their project focuses on the boundary between audience and performer. Emily Sutherland and Jenna Wu-Cardona are in residence at Ballet Center Studios, and their work uses dance film and projection to study ideas of the body and freedom.

Details: Disco Riot: "S P A C E Rising Showcase." 7 p.m. Sept. 27-28. City Heights Performance Annex, 3795 Fairmont Ave., City Heights. Free/donation based.

Samantha Zauscher / Ballet Collective San Diego Dancers from Ballet Collective San Diego are shown in an undated photo.

Ballet Collective San Diego: 'Resonance' | Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center

Established during the pandemic, Ballet Collective San Diego is fundamentally informed by heightening the expression and experience of dancers and choreographers — which in turn does the same for the audience. In their upcoming program, "Resonance," local chamber ensemble the Hausmann Quartet will perform live, and the dances will center on what resonates with each choreographer or dancer in a performance.

Locals Tylor Bradshaw, Reka Gyulai, Holly Meacham, Whitney Edwards and Emily Miller will have new works of choreography on stage, plus work by Holly Curran from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Details: Ballet Collective San Diego: "Resonance." 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $45+.

Doug McMinimy Malashock Dance dancers Natalia Hill, Lauren Christie and Chelsea Zeffiro are shown performing choreography by Gina Bolles Sorensen and Kyle Sorensen in an undated photo.

Malashock Dance: 'Cultivate' | Saville Theater

In this performance, Malashock Dance will showcase work by Christopher K. Morgan, artistic director, as well as founder John Malashock and three additional commissioned choreographers.

This performance also serves as the stage debut of "You Are Here/Usted Está Aquí," which the company will launch at this year's ENVZN24 Urban Art Takeover on Sept. 14. It weaves real San Diego oral histories and personal narratives into contemporary dance.

Details: Malashock Dance: "Cultivate." Nov. 2-3. The Saville Theater at San Diego City College, 14th St. and C St., East Village. Tickets on sale Sept. 9. $10-$55.

Chelsea Penyak / City Ballet of San Diego City Ballet of San Diego dancer Ariana Gonzalez is shown as Dracula in an undated photo.

City Ballet: 'Dracula'

City Ballet of San Diego choreographer Geoff Gonzalez will debut a new ballet adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula," set to music by Franz Liszt and centering the Countess Dracula and the women she preys upon. I love the idea of viewing this story through the lens of a female main character — and I am also here for the intersection of horror and ballet. My pre-game advice: Brush up on Stoker's novel, or maybe watch Dario Argento's 1977 dance-themed horror film, "Suspiria."

Also on stage in this performance are two additional pieces: Iconic choreographer George Balanchine's 1967 work, "Emeralds," set to two pieces by 19th-century composer Gabriel Fauré; and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's 2019 ballet "Ecliptic," set to music by Ludovico Einaudi.

Get there 45 minutes early for a free lecture by artistic director Steven Wistrich.

Details: City Ballet: "Dracula." Nov. 9-16 in two locations. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $39-$99.