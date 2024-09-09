5 kid-friendly arts and culture events in San Diego this fall

Black Family Empowerment Day

The event celebrates Black art, culture and community, offering a space for families to engage in discussions about heritage and future growth. Attendees can enjoy live music, entertainment and access important resources like health workshops and local vendors. It’s an opportunity for families to come together, celebrate cultural roots and strengthen community bonds.

Details: Black Family Empowerment Day. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. Sept. 28. Marie Widman Park & Graffiti Gardens, Encanto. Free.

San Diego Children's Discovery Museum Children pose with Curious George in this undated photo at the San Diego Children's Discovery Museum.

Curious George at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

The KPBS Kids Event features interactive experiences where children can explore the museum’s edible garden and create Curious George-themed bookmarks. There will also be photo opportunities with the costume character. It’s an opportunity for kids to learn and play in a hands-on environment with their favorite character.

Details: Curious George. 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Sat. Sept. 14. San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, 320 North Broadway, Escondido. Free with museum admission.

Manny Rotenberg / San Diego Tourism Authority Dancers from the San Diego Dance Theater captivate onlookers as they perform Trolley Dances in red and black costumes in this undated photo.

Trolley Dances

Trolley Dances is an innovative event by San Diego Dance Theater that combines public transportation with site-specific dance performances. Audiences take the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Trolley to various urban locations, where they experience original dance works at each stop. It's a dynamic way to explore the city while enjoying live, creative performances in unexpected settings.

Details: Trolley Dances. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. Sept. 28 & Sun. Sept. 29. Tours will begin at Old Town with stops at Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village and Santa Fe Depot on the Green Line trolley. $25-$40.

Quantal Langford / The Oceanside Theatre Company A promo poster of "Stranger Sings!: The Parody Musical" shown in this undated photo.

'Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical'

"Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical" is a comedic take on the Netflix series "Stranger Things," set in 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. The show humorously explores the series' supernatural elements with playful songs and nostalgic references. Families can enjoy this lighthearted, entertaining experience with interdimensional battles and even singing demogorgons.

Details: "Stranger Sings!: The Parody Musical." 8 to 10 p.m., Fri. Oct. 4-Sun Oct. 20. Sunshine Brooks Theater, 217 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside. $20-$50.

Penguin Random House The front cover of "Because" by Mo Willems is shown here in this undated photo.

'Because: A Symphony Of Serendipity'

"Because: A Symphony of Serendipity" is a family concert inspired by Mo Willems’ book "Because." Conducted by Beatriz Fernández Aucejo, it features music by Jessie Montgomery and Gabriela Ortiz, among others. The event, designed for children ages 6-12, includes interactive elements where kids can sing, dance and read along with the orchestra, along with pre-concert activities in the lobby.

Details: "Because: A Symphony of Serendipity." 11 a.m., Nov. 2. Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave, San Diego. $29-$52.