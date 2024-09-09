Give Now
Fall Arts Guide 2024
Sunshine Brooks Theater marquee shows the upcoming comedy "Stranger Sings!: The Parody Musical" in this undated photo.
The Oceanside Theatre Company
Sunshine Brooks Theater marquee shows the upcoming comedy "Stranger Sings!: The Parody Musical" in this undated photo.

5 kid-friendly arts and culture events in San Diego this fall

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published September 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

Black Family Empowerment Day

The event celebrates Black art, culture and community, offering a space for families to engage in discussions about heritage and future growth. Attendees can enjoy live music, entertainment and access important resources like health workshops and local vendors. It’s an opportunity for families to come together, celebrate cultural roots and strengthen community bonds.

Details: Black Family Empowerment Day. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. Sept. 28. Marie Widman Park & Graffiti Gardens, Encanto. Free.

Children pose with Curious George in this undated photo at the San Diego Children's Discovery Museum.
San Diego Children's Discovery Museum
Children pose with Curious George in this undated photo at the San Diego Children's Discovery Museum.

Curious George at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

The KPBS Kids Event features interactive experiences where children can explore the museum’s edible garden and create Curious George-themed bookmarks. There will also be photo opportunities with the costume character. It’s an opportunity for kids to learn and play in a hands-on environment with their favorite character.

Details: Curious George. 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Sat. Sept. 14. San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, 320 North Broadway, Escondido. Free with museum admission.

Dancers from the San Diego Dance Theater captivate onlookers as they perform Trolley Dances in red and black costumes in this undated photo.
Manny Rotenberg
/
San Diego Tourism Authority
Dancers from the San Diego Dance Theater captivate onlookers as they perform Trolley Dances in red and black costumes in this undated photo.

Trolley Dances

Trolley Dances is an innovative event by San Diego Dance Theater that combines public transportation with site-specific dance performances. Audiences take the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Trolley to various urban locations, where they experience original dance works at each stop. It's a dynamic way to explore the city while enjoying live, creative performances in unexpected settings.

Details: Trolley Dances. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. Sept. 28 & Sun. Sept. 29. Tours will begin at Old Town with stops at Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village and Santa Fe Depot on the Green Line trolley. $25-$40.

San Diego Natural History Museum paleontologist Christopher Plouffe is shown holding a prepared brontothere shoulder blade fossil on Sept. 3, 2024.
A promo poster of "Stranger Sings!: The Parody Musical" shown in this undated photo.
Quantal Langford
/
The Oceanside Theatre Company
A promo poster of "Stranger Sings!: The Parody Musical" shown in this undated photo.

'Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical'

"Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical" is a comedic take on the Netflix series "Stranger Things," set in 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. The show humorously explores the series' supernatural elements with playful songs and nostalgic references. Families can enjoy this lighthearted, entertaining experience with interdimensional battles and even singing demogorgons.

Details: "Stranger Sings!: The Parody Musical." 8 to 10 p.m., Fri. Oct. 4-Sun Oct. 20. Sunshine Brooks Theater, 217 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside. $20-$50.

The front cover of "Because" by Mo Willems is shown here in this undated photo.
Penguin Random House
The front cover of "Because" by Mo Willems is shown here in this undated photo.

'Because: A Symphony Of Serendipity'

"Because: A Symphony of Serendipity" is a family concert inspired by Mo Willems’ book "Because." Conducted by Beatriz Fernández Aucejo, it features music by Jessie Montgomery and Gabriela Ortiz, among others. The event, designed for children ages 6-12, includes interactive elements where kids can sing, dance and read along with the orchestra, along with pre-concert activities in the lobby.

Details: "Because: A Symphony of Serendipity." 11 a.m., Nov. 2. Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave, San Diego. $29-$52.

Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
