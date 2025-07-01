tokidoki, `Luann' Comic Strip to Be Celebrated in Comic-Con Museum Exhibits

Ahead of next month's San Diego Comic-Con, the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park unveiled two new exhibits Monday, featuring 20 years of a fashion brand and 40 years of a home-grown comic.

"20 Years of Kawaii & Chaos," highlighting the tokidoki brand, and "Growing up Luann: 40 Years of Comics," featuring the works of San Marcos- based cartoonist Greg Evans, will officially open to the public Monday.

"We're honored to be the home of two celebratory milestones: 40 years of the Luann comic strip and 20 years of the tokidoki brand," Comic-Con Museum Executive Director Rita Vandergaw said. "We look forward to Comic-Con Museum visitors from around the globe, who will be the first to experience these nostalgic and inspirational exhibits."

The first exhibit celebrates tokidoki's "bold fusion" of Japanese- inspired "kawaii" (cute) aesthetics with edgy, streetwise design.

"When I started drawing these characters, I never imagined they would travel the world and mean so much to so many people," tokidoki co-founder and artist Simone Legno said. "This exhibit is a chance to look back at the art, the chaos, the fun, and the love that brought tokidoki to life — and to share it with the fans who made it all possible."

The museum will feature rare collectables, fine art by the brand and large statues, leading visitors through the history of the company.

J. Islas / JWC tokidoki, `Luann' Comic Strip exhibition is shown here in this undated photo at the San Diego Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

"tokidoki was born from a shared dream to create something joyful, disruptive, and deeply personal," said tokidoki co-founder and CEO Pooneh Mohajer. "Over the past 20 years, we've built a beloved brand with a global community of passionate fans who see themselves in our characters. This exhibition is a tribute to that journey — and a celebration of everything still to come."

Luann's story started a little differently. On March 17, 1985, readers of 79 newspapers first met a 13-year-old girl named Luann DeGroot as she navigated the treacherous waters of adolescence.

"Luann was inspired by watching my five-year-old daughter Karen strut around in her mother's heels and makeup," said Evans, Luann cartoonist and creator. "Over the years, Luann became more than just a comic strip — it became a daily companion for anyone who ever felt uncertain about themselves, their appearance, or their place in the world."

Evans was honored with Comic-Con International's Inkpot Award in 2005, which is "given to individuals for their contributions to the worlds of comics, science fiction/fantasy, film, television, animation, and fandom service," a statement from the museum read.

The intimate exhibit will feature "original artwork, fan contributions, and the story behind the comic that continues to evolve today."

Comic-Con Museum tickets can be purchased at comic-con.org/museum or at the door and include admission to the entire museum. The Museum is open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m.