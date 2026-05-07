San Diego weekend arts top picks: Farmworker portraits, cello and a twist on 'Hamlet'

Visual art

Jimmy Dorantes: 'The Hands That Feed Us'

Calexico-born photojournalist Jimmy Dorantes presents an exhibition of art about the farmworkers and laborers working to bring food to our tables — drawing on his family's experience as migrant workers and the neighbors and friends that surround him living along the border. He began taking photos of farmworkers when he was 14.

5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 9; through June 6 | The Photographer's Eye, 362 E. Grand Ave., Escondido | Free | MORE INFO

San Diego River Artists Alliance: 'Art of the River'

The local collective San Diego River Artists Alliance was formed in 2021 to support the work of the San Diego River Park Foundation through artistic pursuits. The group is holding an exhibit at the Santa Ysabel Art Gallery to commemorate River Days 2026.

4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 9; through July 6 | Santa Ysabel Art Gallery, 30352 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel | Free | MORE INFO

Brisk One: 'Phantasmagoric'

Woo Studios opened a solo exhibit by artist Brisk One last month, shortly after he unveiled new public art across the 30th Street pedestrian bridge in Barrio Logan. Brisk One also recently collaborated with San Diego FC on custom soccer merch. This exhibition of new work includes large canvases with abstract, graffiti-inspired shapes and lettering — with a stunning and rich use of color.

Noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday | Woo Studios, 2212 Main St., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Bread & Salt Works from Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio's exhibition "Noncompliant" are shown installed at Bread & Salt in an undated photo.

Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: 'Noncompliant' artist talk

San Diego Art Prize recipient Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio will be in conversation with artist, curator, writer and educator Elizabeth Rooklidge about Ortiz-Rubio's latest exhibit. "Noncompliant" explores the human social construct of time and the way time is often measured in an able-bodied framework. I recently spoke to Ortiz-Rubio about her work and about being one of the recipients of the 2026 San Diego Art Prize . And Rooklidge curated one of the most powerful local group shows of recent years, " Picturing Health ." The discussion promises to be powerful, personal and fascinating.

6 p.m. Saturday, May 9 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

'The Natural World'

A new group exhibition at The Studio Door is part of Craft in America's "Handwork: Celebrating American Craft 2026" semiquincentennial programming. Curated by Laura Green and Pierre Bounaud, the exhibit includes painting and sculpture that explore the natural world by artists Caroline Blackburn, Ellen Dieter, Kathleen Kane-Murrell, Oscar Romo and Kazuki Takizawa. A reception will be held next Saturday, May 16.

May 8 - June 12 | The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest | Free | MORE INFO

Music

'Sound of Music' Sing-Along

Channel your inner Julie Andrews: The Greater San Diego Music Coterie ensemble will perform with the Greater San Diego Chamber Orchestra — and you. This sing-along-style concert runs through some of the hit songs from the 1965 classic film "The Sound of Music."

3 p.m. Saturday, May 9 | King of Kings Lutheran Church, 2993 MacDonald St., Oceanside | Free/Donation-based | MORE INFO

Paul Stuart Cellist Alisa Weilerstein is shown in an undated photo.

Payare and Weilerstein: Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony

Rafael Payare conducts the San Diego Symphony and cellist Alisa Weilerstein, his spouse, in a performance of contemporary composer Gabriela Ortiz 's "Dzonot" cello concerto, written specifically for Weilerstein. The piece is a study of cenotes found in sinkholes in Mexico, and the possibilities of vast, intricate networks of underground life. Also in the program are Prokofiev's "Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major" and Beethoven's "Leonore Overture No. 3."

7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9-10 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42-$125 | MORE INFO

El Ten Eleven and Band Argument

Los Angeles-based instrumental post-rock duo El Ten Eleven will perform at The Casbah. Also on the billing is local act Band Argument — whose 2025 full-length, "if the accident will," is an excellent and layered indie rock album with a kind of math-y, earnest The Sea and Cake vibe.

<a href="https://bandargument.bandcamp.com/album/if-the-accident-will" data-cms-ai="0">if the accident will by Band Argument</a>

8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 | Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy | $28.35 | MORE INFO

Theater

'A Room in the Castle'

New work by prolific American playwright Lauren Gunderson takes the stage at Moxie Theatre. Gunderson's "A Room in the Castle" plays with Shakespeare's "Hamlet," retold through the eyes of Ophelia, her handmaid and Queen Gertrude. Directed for Moxie by Kim Strassburger.

May 10 - June 7 | Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando | $5-$88 | MORE INFO

Books

Hi-Res: 'Paper/Cuts'

Artists and writers Bryttney-Mischele, Stacey Uy and Megan Groth will present talks on creativity alongside a print and zine pop-up festival. Hi-Res is a local art and literary magazine and storytelling series, and the monthly celebrations are part of San Diego Made First Thursdays. This month's event is about the importance and intricacies of self-publishing and print media.

6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 7 | San Diego Made Factory, 2031 Commercial St., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Anne Fishbein David Sedaris is shown in an undated photo.

An Evening with David Sedaris

Writer, storyteller, humorist and broadcaster David Sedaris returns to San Diego to regale audiences with his wit, irreverence and absurd stories. In this evening event, Sedaris is expected to read audience favorites as well as a few newer works and works in progress.

8 p.m. Thursday, May 7 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $68-$108 | MORE INFO

Film

GI Film Festival San Diego

The annual GI Film Festival, presented by KPBS and Film Consortium San Diego, is a three-day showcase of films by, for and about military members and veterans, their families and experiences. On my radar: " Ugo: An Artist at War ," Aaron Davidson's " American Solitaire " and the always-fascinating documentary shorts block . An individual all-access pass costs $60.

May 6-8 | MOPA@SDMA, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park | $11-$60 | MORE INFO

Family and Mother's Day

'A Ballerina and a Book'

Ballet dancers from City Ballet of San Diego will read a children's book and then guide the kids through learning some simple, beginner ballet steps. The program is designed for pre-K through 5th grade, and no RSVP is required. It's held at the downtown library's Denny Sanford Children's Library on the first floor.

10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9 | San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

Mother's Day Tea Party

The Poway Library is hosting a tea party with musical accompaniment from the Poway Symphonette. The event is free and all-ages. Bonus: What Mom probably really wants for Mother's Day is for her kids to check out an actual book while they're there.