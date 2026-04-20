Measure A: 'Non-Primary Homes' Tax

What are the arguments for and against?

In support:

Supporters of Measure A say it will generate meaningful revenue to protect city services while also encouraging homeowners to rent out their homes to long-term residents, thereby easing the housing shortage. They also argue it will only apply to the wealthy, since most San Diegans cannot afford a second home, much less keep it vacant for most of the year.

Top supporters San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council

San Diego Housing Federation

San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera Fundraising Alliance San Diego has reported donating $25,000 to the "yes" campaign. No other donations above $1,000 were reported as of April 14.

In opposition:

Opponents say Measure A would add to an already high tax burden and would infringe on the privacy and property rights of homeowners. They argue because Measure A is a general tax with no specific spending plan, the city cannot guarantee revenue will be spent in line with voters' priorities. Opponents also point to a similar tax measure in San Francisco that a judge ruled unconstitutional . That case is pending an appeal.