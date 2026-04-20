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Measure A: 'Non-Primary Homes' Tax

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published April 20, 2026 at 2:45 PM PDT

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Big picture

Measure A would levy a tax on homes in San Diego that are not claimed as a primary residence and are vacant for most of the year. Revenue from the tax would go to the city's general fund, which pays for services like public safety, libraries, parks and infrastructure.

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How it would work

Measure A applies to homes that are not claimed as someone's primary residence and are unoccupied for 183 days or more per calendar year. Homes that are someone's primary residence, or that are occupied for most of the year, would not be taxed. 

Measure A was originally titled the "empty homes tax," but a judge ruled that title was misleading because the tax still applies when homes are occupied for less than half a year.

Why is it on the ballot?

Measure A was proposed by City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera and was placed on the ballot by the City Council in an 8-1 vote. The proposal came after the city was forced to cut services from its budget due to a longstanding trend of costs rising faster than revenues.

From our Public Matters partners
  1. As San Diegans consider empty homes tax, opponents point to a San Francisco court loss
  2. Context: A push to tax vacant homes in San Diego just cleared its first hurdle

What are the arguments for and against?

In support:

Supporters of Measure A say it will generate meaningful revenue to protect city services while also encouraging homeowners to rent out their homes to long-term residents, thereby easing the housing shortage. They also argue it will only apply to the wealthy, since most San Diegans cannot afford a second home, much less keep it vacant for most of the year.

In opposition:

Opponents say Measure A would add to an already high tax burden and would infringe on the privacy and property rights of homeowners. They argue because Measure A is a general tax with no specific spending plan, the city cannot guarantee revenue will be spent in line with voters' priorities. Opponents also point to a similar tax measure in San Francisco that a judge ruled unconstitutional. That case is pending an appeal.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsSan Diego GovernmentSan Diego
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
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