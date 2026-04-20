Measure A: 'Non-Primary Homes' Tax

Big picture
Measure A would levy a tax on homes in San Diego that are not claimed as a primary residence and are vacant for most of the year. Revenue from the tax would go to the city's general fund, which pays for services like public safety, libraries, parks and infrastructure.
How it would work
Measure A was originally titled the "empty homes tax," but a judge ruled that title was misleading because the tax still applies when homes are occupied for less than half a year.
- Properties with four or fewer units where the owner occupies one of them for most of the year
- Properties that become uninhabitable due to a natural disaster or catastrophic event (up to two years)
- Properties that are newly constructed and are actively marketed for sale or rent (up to two years)
- Properties that are vacant because the owner has died, moved into a care facility or has been deployed or relocated due to military service
Why is it on the ballot?
Measure A was proposed by City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera and was placed on the ballot by the City Council in an 8-1 vote. The proposal came after the city was forced to cut services from its budget due to a longstanding trend of costs rising faster than revenues.
What are the arguments for and against?
In support:
Supporters of Measure A say it will generate meaningful revenue to protect city services while also encouraging homeowners to rent out their homes to long-term residents, thereby easing the housing shortage. They also argue it will only apply to the wealthy, since most San Diegans cannot afford a second home, much less keep it vacant for most of the year.
- San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council
- San Diego Housing Federation
- San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera
In opposition:
Opponents say Measure A would add to an already high tax burden and would infringe on the privacy and property rights of homeowners. They argue because Measure A is a general tax with no specific spending plan, the city cannot guarantee revenue will be spent in line with voters' priorities. Opponents also point to a similar tax measure in San Francisco that a judge ruled unconstitutional. That case is pending an appeal.
- San Diego County Taxpayers Association
- San Diego Association of Realtors
- Former San Diego City Councilmember Scott Sherman