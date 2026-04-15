Measure A is going before San Diego voters this upcoming June

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15TH>>>> { WOULD A TAX ON EMPTY SECOND HOMES HELP FIX SAN DIEGO’S HOUSING AND BUDGET CRISIS? ]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

ACCORDING TO THE UNION-TRIBUNE, THREE SAN DIEGO-BASED WARSHIPS ARE CURRENTLY HELPING TO ENFORCE A NAVAL BLOCKADE IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ

THE U-S CENTRAL COMMAND SAYS THE BLOCKADE WHICH BEGAN ON MONDAY, LOOKS TO STOP ALL VESSELS FROM ENTERING OR EXITING IRANIAN PORTS

THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATIONS OVERALL GOAL IS TO DISRUPT IRAN'S MOVEMENT OF OIL

THE SAN DIEGO-BASED WARSHIPS INVOLVED INCLUDE THE U-S-S ABRAHAM LINCOLN, THE U-S-S SPRUANCE AND THE U-S-S PINKNEY

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THE 20-25 BREEDERS CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS PROVIDED A 125 MILLION DOLLAR BOOST TO OUR LOCAL ECONOMY

THAT’S ACCORDING TO AN INDEPENDENT STUDY ON THE IMPACT OF THE TWO DAY EVENT THAT TOOK PLACE LAST FALL AT THE DEL MAR THOROUGHBRED CLUB

SAN DIEGO MAYOR TODD GLORIA SAID THE EVENT ALSO BROUGHT GLOBAL ATTENTION TO THE REGION

THE STUDY ALSO FOUND THAT VISITORS FROM OUTSIDE OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ACCOUNTED FOR MORE THAN SIXTY PERCENT OF OVERALL ATTENDEES

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RING MAGAZINE IS REPORTING THAT RENOWNED BOXING TRAINER EDDY REYNOSO OPENED A NEW GYM RIGHT HERE IN SAN DIEGO

REYNOSO IS THE LONG-TIME TRAINER OF FAMED-MEXICAN BOXER CANELO ALVAREZ AND NUMEROUS OTHER TOP-RANKED FIGHTERS

ALVAREZ WAS ON HAND THIS WEEK FOR THE RIBBON-CUTTING AND GRAND OPENING OF THE GYM

THE GYM IS CALLED EDDY REYNOSO LA ESCUELA DE BOXEO

SPEAKING IN SPANISH TO REYNOSO, ALVAREZ SAID YOU ARE PASSIONATE ABOUT WHAT YOU DO, HELPING STRANGERS THAT YOU DON'T KNOW IF THEY ARE GOING TO MAKE IT OR NOT, YOU ARE PASSIONATE AND THAT'S WHY YOU ARE HERE AND THAT'S WHY YOU'RE ACHIEVING ALL THESE THINGS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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SAN DIEGO HAS ONE BALLOT MEASURE GOING BEFORE VOTERS THIS JUNE.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN EXPLAINS HOW MEASURE A AIMS TO ADDRESS THE CITY'S HOUSING AND BUDGET CRISES WITH A NEW TAX.

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MEASUREA 1 (ab) 1:14 soq

AB: According to local tax records, there are more than 5,000 homes in San Diego that are empty for most of the year, and are not claimed as the owner's primary residence. These are the homes that Measure A would target with an $8,000 annual tax. They include mansions in La Jolla, downtown condos in high-rise buildings and more moderately priced homes scattered across the city. Measure A was crafted by City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

SEAN ELO-RIVERA

SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 9

SER: People are being crushed by the cost of housing. And for that to be the reality for so many San Diegans while over 5,000 homes sit empty for most of the year, there is something that we can do about that. And this is one of the most direct ways that we can address that problem.

AB: Mark Kersey is president of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association, which opposes Measure A. He says San Diego has a long history as a place for vacation homes and those owners shouldn't be punished with higher taxes.

MARK KERSEY

SAN DIEGO COUNTY TAXPAYERS ASSOCIATION

MK: The overall message here is that this is bad policy, but also from a legal standpoint, this is just, it's poorly timed and we're jumping the gun asking voters to weigh in on something that could very well be rendered moot and unconstitutional in a very short order.

AB: A judge in San Francisco ruled a similar tax measure there was unconstitutional. That case is currently on appeal. Revenue from Measure A would go to the city's general fund, which supports city services like parks and public safety. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

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NOW, WE’RE GOING TO TURN TO A STORY THAT EAST COUNTY REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO HAS BEEN FOLLOWING…

GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEES VOTED OVER A YEAR AGO TO ELIMINATE THE SCHOOLS’ TEACHER LIBRARIAN POSITIONS … NOW FORMER LIBRARIANS ARE SUING THE DISTRICT FOR ANTI-LGBTQ DISCRIMINATION.

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McLaughlin SOT

“I was, surprised and delighted that this might be an opportunity for the librarians, that they might be able to get some justice.”

That’s Clarissa McLaughlin. She’s an alum of West Hills High School and a critic of school board actions and policies.

McLaughlin SOT

“I've been really encouraged showing up to these board meetings with so many other people who are affected by these, who have also been willing to say, no, actually, these aren't our values.”

The lawsuit claims the board majority have an anti-LGBTQ agenda. The suit specifically named Scott Eckert, Robert Shield, Jim Kelly and Gary Woods.

The suit says, among other things, that the board banned books with LGBTQ content and took adverse employment actions against staff who support LGBTQ students. The trustees did not respond to a KPBS interview request.

A district spokesperson said in a statement sent to KPBS (QUOTE): “While GUHSD does not comment on pending litigation, the District will defend itself fully against the claims in the lawsuit through the appropriate legal channels.”

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News.

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A NEW REPORT SHOWS WHY CALIFORNIA SPECIES ARE STRUGGLING TO MIGRATE AND WHAT’S NEEDED TO HELP THEM.

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS IT FEATURES BIGHORN SHEEP IN IMPERIAL COUNTY.

*Nat pop*

Earlier this year, Sam Trezona followed wildlife biologists and advocates looking for bighorn sheep near the Imperial County and Mexico border.

He’s been documenting their work to save bighorn sheep from drivers speeding on Interstate 8.

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“Animals need room to roam. They need to be able to access their water, their food, their mates.”

What he saw that day is now part of a new report by the nonprofit Environment California.

It’s called Reconnecting California’s Wildlife.

It shows why many species are struggling to migrate. And why animal crossing projects aren’t coming sooner.

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“There is a lack of funding and there's also a lack of coordination between state agencies and a lack of data.”

Trezona hopes the report will lead to fully funded crossing projects. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

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THE SAN DIEGO BOOK CRAWL RETURNS NEXT WEEK, SPANNING FROM CORONADO TO NORTH COUNTY. THE EVENT CONTINUES TO GROW EACH YEAR.

ARTS REPORTER AUDY MCAFEE SPOKE WITH LOCAL OWNERS ABOUT WHY INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORES MATTER — AND WHAT THEY LOVE ABOUT THE CRAWL.

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Independent bookstores have long been spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together. That’s especially true in San Diego, where theres at least 20 shops operate across the county.

Becca Title is the owner of Meet Cute, a romance bookstore in La Mesa. It opened in 2022 with the goal of creating a dedicated space for romance readers.

She says bookstores are more important than ever.

BECCA TITLE: “The way that book banning is happening around the country right now the way that politics are going, I think it's easier or there's more incentive for large corporations to sort of cave on their values.”

According to PEN America, thousands of books were banned last year, adding to more than 23,000 bans recorded since 2021.

Megan Jaurgui Eccles is an author whose debut novel, Sing the Night, is available at Mysterious Galaxy.

She says independent bookstores are a vital third space, places where people can gather without necessarily spending money.

MEGAN ECCLES: “We don't have access to community spaces like we did when I was growing up. And so finding a place that is supportive and community-based where you can connect with other people who share the same values as you and readers tend to be incredibly empathetic and share those values. It's necessary.”

Bookstores are also places where authors can connect directly with readers. Mysterious Galaxy hosts author events throughout the year. Eccles says turnout can vary, but the impact is the same.

MEGAN ECCLES: “It's one wonderful thing to be in a group of like 300 other readers waiting in line for an hour to get your book signed. Um it's also really special to be like one of one of 10 being able to be really in conversation with the author. And because they all of it builds. "

One of the biggest challenges independent bookstores face is competition from chain retailers like Barnes & Noble and online sellers like Amazon, which can offer lower prices.

Eccles says shopping local offers something more personal.

MEGAN ECCLES: “Big corporations do not care. It doesn't make a difference whether you buy from them or not. But putting money back into the local community is so so important. But also like you can't smell the internet. Like this is so wonderful to get to like read the back of books and connect and and have the opportunity to get signed books if that matters for you or special editions.”

John Evans co-owns Camino Books for the Road Ahead, formerly Diesel Books. He says the experience of discovery is lost when books are purchased online.

JOHN EVANS: “All the algorithms just tell you with all your past past choices, you know? They say you know, this is what you read, so you should read something similar. But a bookseller is doing the opposite. We're We're showing you all the possibilities and trying to find the best one for you in that moment in that store at that time so that you're going on an adventure.”

He adds that institutions and residents alike can help sustain local bookstores.

JOHN EVANS: “Schools, libraries all should be sort of buying through their local vendor whoever that is whatever book store it is I think because the multiplier effects for the economy are great for the community.”

Multiplier effect means an initial increase in spending leads to an overall increase in economic activity. So when more people buy locally, more can be invested in the local economy.

These bookstores, along with about a dozen others, will take part in the 9th annual book crawl, which spans both southern and northern San Diego County.

Eccles says she's attended several crawls and plans to return this year.

MEGAN ECCLES: “I love the San Diego bookstore crawl so much. Uh, one there's like a gamification aspect where like you go to a certain number of stores and then you get like things um and I I'm a sucker for an enamel pin and there's always an enamel pin. ”

Last year, about 4,000 people started the crawl, and roughly 400 visited every participating store, according to the Library Foundation SD.

The event began with 9 stores and has grown to 15 participating locations, with plans to expand.

Title says the crawl opens up people's view of what bookstores are accessible to them.

BECCA TITLE: “So one thing that's so nice about the crawl is that people will leave the area they're used to being in and realize that hey, it's like actually not that far. Parking's not that bad, and there's so many other cute little businesses around where we are on the main street, and so it's nice to be able to introduce people to that neighborhood.”

For many bookstores, the crawl is their biggest event of the year, a kind of citywide party for independent shops.

Eccles says it’s not to be missed.

MEGAN ECCLES: “Its just a great great way to get to know the bookstores, to get to know other people. So, if you are new to San Diego or if you're a native, you should come out for the book crawl because you're just going to have the most fun of your life.”

The San Diego book crawl begins on Independent Bookstore Day, April 25th, and continues through April 27th.

Audy McAfee, KPBS news.

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That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!