For the lone woman left in the California governor’s race, it’s all about ‘temperament’

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Katie Porter is taking her L’s in stride.

The Democratic former congressmember from Orange County released an ad this week addressing her lowest moment so far in her race for governor: a video showing her yelling at a staffer who came into the frame of her Zoom interview, telling her to “get out of my f–king shot.”

The video came out in October on the heels of another viral video in which Porter argued with a reporter and threatened to walk out of an interview.

Porter was widely panned as being unable to control her temper. She took a hit in the polls and hasn’t climbed back since.

In the new ad, she references it: “Now, could you guys please get out of my shot?” she says lightheartedly with a crowd of laughing, whiteboard-wielding supporters behind her.

It’s a risk for her campaign, designed to show Porter can make fun of herself and isn’t avoiding talking about her perceived weaknesses. If the yelling incident was the worst thing about her, the ad suggests, there’s not much to be afraid of.

But it’s also a reminder that she doesn’t have much to lose in the final weeks of a race that has largely passed her by.

Last fall, Porter, a UC Irvine law professor, was one of the more recognizable names in the field, with national liberal accolades for refusing corporate donations, flipping a Republican congressional seat in the 2018 blue wave and for grilling CEOs in Congressional hearings.

But the progressive, who supports single-payer health care, free child care and college tuition and higher taxes on large corporations, has struggled to sustain a liberal base. Many coveted factions of the state’s Democratic establishment, including major labor unions, have coalesced around former U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, billionaire Tom Steyer, or at one point, now-disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Addisu Demissie, a Democratic strategist who ran Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2018 campaign and his successful campaign against a recall in 2021, said he’s surprised Porter hasn’t won more Democratic support after Swalwell’s exit a month ago. In polls, voters have instead flocked to Becerra while Sacramento power players like Planned Parenthood of California, SEIU, the California Medical Association and the California Teachers Association have split between him and Steyer.

The videos “arrested any momentum she may have had,” Demissie said. “That matters in a race like this, where fundraising matters and elite opinion certainly matters. I think that has hamstrung her.”

'There’s this perception that women should not exhibit anger.' Sacramento State University professor Kimberly Nalder

Now, Porter is the only woman left in a crowded field of eight, apparently losing the race based on personality. Her fundraising over the past four months has been lukewarm, with campaign donors giving her just under $3 million — less than she raised in the second half of last year.

To experts, it shows voters and political insiders continue to hold female candidates to higher standards than men.

“One thing that has hurt her is evidence of her anger coming out,” said Sacramento State University professor Kimberly Nalder, who researches gender and politics. “There’s this perception that women should not exhibit anger, but it’s perceived as strong when men do it.”

Porter tries calculated restraint

The videos were particularly damaging for Porter because they appeared to confirm longtime speculation that she’s a harsh boss and a “scold.”

She’s repeatedly asked about them during forums and debates. One political strategist told CalMatters Porter could secure the “angry woman vote” but not much else.

Porter has said the incidents captured on video were mistakes, that she apologized to the staff member she yelled at and that they continued to work together. She told the San Francisco Chronicle that the staffer recently sent her a text expressing support. Last month, the Washington Post reported, 30 former staffers signed an open letter calling the videos “a caricature built from a few clips on a bad day.” The letter’s organizer, Maine congressional candidate Jordan Wood, did not respond to an interview request made to his campaign.

In recent weeks she’s sought to more directly counter the temperament questions. During two televised debates in the past two weeks, she made calculated displays of restraint, holding back several times as the other candidates — all men — squabbled around her, and, at times, interrupted her.

“I can’t believe that on a stage with 30 minutes of interrupting and bickering and name-calling and shouting and disrespect for everyone up here who’s stepping into public service, that anyone wants to talk about my temperament,” she said during a debate Tuesday night on CNN.

“You are actually interrupting them, too,” Republican candidate Chad Bianco retorted, though Porter had waited for the moderators to call on her.

In an interview last month, Porter would not say whether she thinks sexism has stalled her, but said as the only woman in the race, and a single mother of three, she relates to voters.

“I can’t really comment on how every voter thinks about everything,” she said. “Women understand better what it’s like to push the shopping cart, what it’s like to have to write that check for that permission slip. Those are decisions that I’ve made. I think I have an ability to relate to Californians precisely because I’m a mom.”

Progressives have questions

She’s also struggled to attract solid liberal support as she appeared to vacillate on key progressive issues.

In Congress, Porter was a vocal supporter of “Medicare for All,” but last year she told Politico single-payer health care was unrealistic for California.

The proposal is estimated to cost the state nearly $400 billion and would need federal approval — a non-starter with President Donald Trump. Yet supporting single-payer remains a progressive rallying cry, and a litmus test for the left.

During the state Democratic Party convention this spring, Porter reversed herself again and resumed her support for single-payer.

Larry Valenzuela / CalMatters Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter speaks during The Western Growers California Gubernatorial Candidate Forum in Fresno on April 1, 2026.

She also raised eyebrows by courting the support of billionaire crypto executive Chris Larsen, who is spending his money this year fighting proposals to raise taxes on the wealthy. He donated to Porter’s campaign last year before revoking his support in March when she endorsed a San Francisco ballot measure to raise taxes on corporations with highly paid CEOs. Larsen, who supports Republican Steve Hilton, declined to comment through a spokesperson.

And she shocked labor leaders last month when she criticized the state’s agricultural overtime law. In a room full of farmers in Fresno, she got applause for saying regulations like the law that grants farmworkers overtime after 8 hours each day “don’t make sense.” Growers have tried for years to overturn or limit that law; early studies have found many have responded by cutting workers’ hours and hiring other contractors.

Lorena Gonzalez, president of the California Labor Federation, which has jointly endorsed Porter, Steyer and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, saidPorter had previously given the federation a different answer about farmworker rights.

The comments prompted a flurry of weekend phone calls with union leaders before Porter clarified on social media that she supports the eight-hour workday.

“It was an educational experience for her,” said Gonzalez, who said she agrees Porter has been judged too harshly on temperament as a female candidate. “You can’t just be told something by business and just change your position on something, especially without coming and talking to us.”

Labor groups were also perplexed earlier this year when an independent political spending group supporting Porter’s candidacy received a $150,000 donation from Uber, which also gave to Hilton and a group supporting Swalwell. In response, the California Teamsters, which has endorsed Porter but opposes autonomous driving that Uber supports, withdrew its own $100,000 contribution. The union spent that money on its own ads supporting Porter.

A spokesperson for the political action committee, Danny Kazin, would not answer questions about who was directing the PAC’s activities. Uber spokesperson Zahid Arab did not respond to questions about the PAC or explain why the company supported Porter.

Porter denied that soliciting support from business has hurt her standing with progressives.

“I will talk to every Californian, every union, every business, every nonprofit, every entity, every local leader,” she said. “The job of the governor is to listen and to learn and then to make good decisions. I think it’s important that I’ve been talking to entities, including some that I haven’t had the chance to work with before.”

In the meantime, many progressives — even those who previously backed Porter — have flocked to Steyer. Assemblymember Alex Lee, a Cupertino Democrat, was one of Steyer’s earliest progressive backers in the race. Two years ago, he supported Porter in her quest for a U.S. Senate seat but said Steyer won him over this year campaigning against “the corporate status quo.”

“I have no regrets endorsing Katie Porter for the U.S. Senate where I think she would’ve been a great senator,” Lee said in a text message.

Steyer previously opposed single-payer but in December became a vocal proponent, earning him the endorsement of the Nurses Association. The state’s two major teachers unions also back him and SEIU jointly endorsed him and Becerra.

“It’s disappointing to me that some organizations and people that I really respect are not supporting Katie and are supporting Steyer,” said Sal Rosselli, president-emeritus of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, a longtime Porter backer.

Rosselli said he anticipated some of Porter’s perceived weaknesses and said it’s good that “she’s not so tight in Sacramento.” He said he hopes Porter’s new ad addressing the video would help turn things around.

“If a guy did that, this would not be happening, in terms of that reaction,” he said.

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

