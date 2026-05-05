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GREAT PERFORMANCES: Suffs

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM PDT
Jen Colella and the cast of "SUFFS."
Joan Marcus
/
Thirteen
Jen Colella and the cast of "SUFFS."

Premieres Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

Featuring book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, this musical recorded from Broadway in December 2024 tells the story of the American suffragist movement and the remarkable friendships, heartbreak, and action that brought women together – or, in some cases, tore them apart.

Created by Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, this musical recorded from Broadway tells the story of the American suffragist movement and the remarkable friendships, heartbreak, and action that brought women together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

The large ensemble cast includes Taub as Alice Paul, Tony winners Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells and Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Hannah Cruz as Inez Millholland, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson and many others.

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Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska and the Suffs Company
Joan Marcus
/
Thirteen / WNET
Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska and the Suffs Company
Anastacia McCleskey, Laila Erica Drew, and Nikki M. James in SUFFS.
Joan Marcus / WNET Group
/
Thirteen
Anastacia McCleskey, Laila Erica Drew, and Nikki M. James in SUFFS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Shaina Taub and the cast of SUFFS.
Joan Marcus
/
Thirteen
Shaina Taub and the cast of SUFFS.

GREAT PERFORMANCES brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama, and performance documentaries.

GREAT PERFORMANCES on Facebook / Instagram

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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