GREAT PERFORMANCES: Suffs

Premieres Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

Featuring book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, this musical recorded from Broadway in December 2024 tells the story of the American suffragist movement and the remarkable friendships, heartbreak, and action that brought women together – or, in some cases, tore them apart.

Created by Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, this musical recorded from Broadway tells the story of the American suffragist movement and the remarkable friendships, heartbreak, and action that brought women together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

The large ensemble cast includes Taub as Alice Paul, Tony winners Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells and Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Hannah Cruz as Inez Millholland, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson and many others.

Joan Marcus / Thirteen / WNET Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska and the Suffs Company

Joan Marcus / WNET Group / Thirteen Anastacia McCleskey, Laila Erica Drew, and Nikki M. James in SUFFS.

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Joan Marcus / Thirteen Shaina Taub and the cast of SUFFS.

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