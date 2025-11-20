Give Now
GI Film Festival San Diego

Photo of the GI Film festival banner

GI Film Festival San Diego

Save the Date!

May 6-8, 2026

KPBS presents the annual GI Film Festival San Diego — a multi-day showcase of films for, by, and about military and veteran experiences. The festival is open to civilians, history lovers, and those who enjoy independent films. All are welcome to catch a film, be inspired, and build community.

Films, discussions and more

Explore the films, see the schedule, and discover how you can take part in this transformative event.

Visit the GI Film Festival website

Now Streaming

Now you can watch select GIFFSD films with KPBS+. We’ve curated more than 21 films including past festival favorites, award winners and local films. Just search for “GI Film Festival” in the app and start enjoying these selections on your schedule.

Learn more about KPBS+

Moments & Highlights

Curious about what happens at GIFFSD? Check out our favorite moments, filmmaker discussions, and other event highlights with our video archives.

View on Youtube

Have any questions? 

Answers to common questions about films and events.

View FAQs

