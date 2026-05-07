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The Finest

The rise, fall and comeback of pro skateboarder Brandon Turner

 May 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist
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Brandon Turner rides a skateboard at the Linda Vista Skateboard Park, May 18, 2023.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Brandon Turner rides a skateboard at the Linda Vista Skateboard Park, May 18, 2023.

A life in motion: In the '90s, Brandon Turner was a skateboarding prodigy, landing major sponsorships and touring the world with big-name skate teams. What looked like momentum from the outside often meant constant motion, pressure and independence arriving long before most people reach adulthood. And he ended up in prison.

In this episode, he revisits that period and the skateboarding culture around him during his rise, from the energy of the scene to the decisions made as things moved quickly. Today, not only does he operate his own addiction recovery center — he’s skating better than he ever has before. He reflects on the highs and the dark moments that followed and how those years shaped his sense of identity and his approach to responsibility and control.

" Skateboarding is just like life. It's not if you will fall, it's when you'll fall. But the more important thing of it is what you're going to do when you pick yourself back up," Brandon said.

He also shares what it means to learn through experience, how to foster that evolution in other people — and how his perspective continues to shift. It's a conversation about growth, accountability and moving forward when life doesn't follow a straight path.

Guests:

Sources:

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

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The Finest Black CultureSportsMental HealthSan DiegoFilm

The Finest is made possible in part by Prebys Foundation.