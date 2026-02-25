THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO On MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

Available to stream early on Sunday, March 1 with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Premieres Sundays, March 22 - May 10, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

On the eve of his wedding, Edmond Dantès is falsely accused of treason and imprisoned. After escaping and discovering a hidden treasure, he reinvents himself as the Count of Monte Cristo in this captivating tale of revenge, betrayal, and redemption.

Everything We Know About The Count of Monte Cristo TV Adaptation

6 Reasons to Watch The Count of Monte Cristo

Sam Claflin stars in an epic new TV adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ iconic French novel, The Count of Monte Cristo, one of the greatest revenge stories ever told. Stream the all-new series beginning on March 1, 2026, and watch the broadcast premiere on Sunday, March 22 at 10/9c.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "The Letter" airs Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Amid disaster at sea, first mate Edmond Dantès takes command of his late captain’s ship, navigating safely home to wed his beloved Mercedes. But a trio of unforeseen enemies derail his plans and future, sending him to prison on a false charge.

Episode 2: "The Castle" airs Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Edmond loses hope in prison, he meets Abbé Faria, a priest who has long attempted to escape. As time passes and their bond deepens, Faria reveals to Edmond the location of a legendary treasure hidden on the island of Monte Cristo.

Episode 3: "The Treasure" airs Sunday, April 5, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - After escaping from the Castle d’If and discovering Mercedes’ marriage, Edmond flees to Italy. With the help of his new friend, Jacopo, Edmond sails to Monte Cristo to seek the rumored treasure, transform himself into the Count, and plot his revenge.

Episode 4: "The Red Room" airs Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Five years after reinvented himself as the Count of Monte Cristo, Edmond tracks down the men who betrayed him. Deception lets him enter their social circle, but his beloved Mercedes, now married to Fernand, feels uneasy in his presence.

Episode 5: "The Ball" airs Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Edmond continues to infiltrate the lives of his betrayers, he discovers more dark secrets that could destroy their reputations. Meanwhile, Mercedes, trapped in the middle of his revenge plot, begins to suspect his true identity.

Episode 6: "Providence" airs Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Now deeply entrenched in Paris high society, Edmond meddles in the lives of those he wishes to destroy. But the stakes change when poison is stolen from his lab and is used in a murder. Meanwhile, Edmond struggles to conceal his identity from Mercedes.

Episode 7: "The Duel" airs Sunday, May 3, 2026 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Edmond’s revenge continues, Fernand’s misdeeds are made public. Outraged by his father’s downfall, Fernand and his son Albert challenges Edmond to a duel. But with such high stakes, it may be time to reveal the truth before it’s too late.

Episode 8: "The Last Two" airs Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - With one enemy out of the way, Edmond works to ensure that the remaining two pay for their crimes against him. A possible future with Mercedes awaits, but after years of deceit, is he still the same man?

MASTERPIECE / GBH Falsely accused, Edmond Dantès escapes prison and becomes the Count of Monte Cristo to seek revenge.

Watch On Your Schedule: THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO will be available to stream early on Sunday, March 1 with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

MASTERPIECE on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Credits: A Palomar production in collaboration with DEMD Productions, RAI Fiction, France Télévisions, and Mediawan Rights. The executive producers are Carlo Degli Esposti, Nicola Serra, Sam Claflin, Patrizia Massa, and Max Gusberti. The series director is Bille August. The writers are Sandro Petraglia, Lorenzo Bagnatori, Eleonora Bordi, Michela Straniero, and Greg Latter. The series is based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas.