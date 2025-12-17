Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES: From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2026

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 17, 2025 at 3:38 PM PST
Premieres Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2.

Celebrate the arrival of 2026 with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in this beloved annual concert. “Downton Abbey” and “Paddington” star Hugh Bonneville returns as host, visiting scenic locations throughout Vienna that relate to the orchestra’s concert program.

Featuring performances by the Vienna State Ballet. The show will be conducted for the first time by Yannick Nézet-Séguin!

Musical Selections:

  • Franz von Suppè – Overture to “The Beautiful Galatea”
  • Josephine Weinlich – “Siren Songs” Polka
  • Josef Strauss – “Woman’s Dignity” Waltz
  • Johann Strauss II – Diplomats’ Polka
  • Florence Price – Rainbow Waltz
  • Hans Christian Lumbye – Copenhagen Stream Railway Galop
  • Johann Strauss II – “Roses from the South” Waltz
  • Johann Strauss II – Egyptian March
  • Josef Strauss – “Palms of Peace” Waltz
  • Philipp Fahrbach – “Circus” Quick Polka
  • Johann Strauss II – “The Beautiful Blue Danube” Waltz
  • Johann Strauss Sr. – Radetzky March

Locations:

"From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2026" will feature various locations including The MAK Museum Vienna (Museum of Applied Arts), the House of Music, the Imperial Treasury, and the Hofburg Palace.

Credits: A production of Wiener Philharmoniker and ORF in association with The WNET Group. GREAT PERFORMANCES is produced by The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, John Walker is writer and producer, Bill Kabel is producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

