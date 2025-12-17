Poway City Council to vote on special election date Monday

The Poway City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday night to meet again Monday to give final approval setting June 2 as the date for the special election to fill the vacant District 2 seat.

The city staff recommended the June date based on "significant cost savings" for holding the special election the same day as the statewide primary.

Holding the special election on June 2 would cost between $10,000 and $25,000, according to estimates, while setting it for April 14 would cost $300,000, City Attorney Alan Fenstermacher said during Tuesday's meeting.

Two residents speaking at Tuesday's meeting supported the June 2 date, with one describing it as a "no-brainer."

Councilman Christopher Pikus said holding the special election would draw more participants, because it coincides with the state primary.

"That seems to be the best date to have it," said Pikus, of District 1.

Voters approved recalling then-District 2 Councilman Tony Blain, 80.39%-19.61%, Nov. 4. He resigned the next day.

The Poway Chieftain reported Nov. 13 Blain sent the City Council an email on Nov. 5, stating that he was "unable to fulfill his council duties" because of military obligations, but didn't mention the recall.

"Although being on the council is noble, is definitely has never brought me joy or fulfillment," Blain wrote, according to the Chieftain. "You have my promise I will never again seek any public office and I will never again attend any future Poway City Council meetings."

The council voted 4-0 on Tuesday's consent calendar to approve the results of the recall election.

A U.S. Army Reserve doctor, Blain was accused of vote trading, threatening recalls against colleagues and attempting to use law enforcement to silence critics.

In April, the council unanimously approved a new policy requiring a special election when filling a vacancy occurring within the first 18 months of a council member's four-year term. That same month, the city filed a lawsuit against Blain for allegedly destroying public records and failing to comply with the California Public Records Act.

The lawsuit alleged Blain conducted city business on private email accounts, through text messages, and on the encrypted Signal app, then deleted some of those messages.

Blain earlier described the recall effort as "political backlash ... designed to block me from fully participating in council meetings and to punish me for asking the tough questions taxpayers deserve to have answered."

Located in eastern Poway, District 2 includes Bridlewood Country Estates, The Farm and Summerfield and the popular recreation sites Iron Mountain and Lake Poway.