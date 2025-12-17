Give Now
Quality of Life

DIY-ing to cut costs? Share your story with us

By Riley Arthur / Web Producer
Published December 17, 2025 at 3:14 PM PST
San Diego County has been topping "most expensive places to live" lists for several years. This is not news to locals. Household budgets are tight, constrained by a mix of national pressures — including inflation and a weakening labor market — and regional factors like increasing electricity and water rates as well as high rents driving costs up.

As a result many locals are cutting back on discretionary spending. Many are learning to do things themselves and leaning into DIY as a way to save money on a variety of things from haircuts to oil changes.

We want to hear from you. What areas are you saving money on because you are now DIY-ing?

Quality of Life San DiegoCalifornia
