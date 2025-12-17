DIY-ing to cut costs? Share your story with us
San Diego County has been topping "most expensive places to live" lists for several years. This is not news to locals. Household budgets are tight, constrained by a mix of national pressures — including inflation and a weakening labor market — and regional factors like increasing electricity and water rates as well as high rents driving costs up.
As a result many locals are cutting back on discretionary spending. Many are learning to do things themselves and leaning into DIY as a way to save money on a variety of things from haircuts to oil changes.
We want to hear from you. What areas are you saving money on because you are now DIY-ing?